Joe Biden has said that the availability of at-home tests for coronavirus in the US is not “good enough,” but the situation is better than before.In an exclusive interview with ABC News on Wednesday, the president spoke about the spread of Omicron which has now been detected in 50 states and the poor availability of home testing kits. He, however, added that the empty shelves were not a sign of failure for his administration."We’re nearly two years into this pandemic, you’re a year into the presidency, empty shelves and no test kits in some places three days before Christmas...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO