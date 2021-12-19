ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — As strained U.S. hospitals brace for a new surge of COVID-19 cases caused by...

Times Daily

COVID-19 spike worsens Africa’s severe poverty, hunger woes

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Outside a foreign currency exchange in Zimbabwe's capital, hordes of people desperate for U.S. dollars are pushed up against each other.
Times Daily

EXPLAINER: What next as high court wades into COVID mandate?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Jan. 7 on whether the Biden administration can order workers at private companies and health care employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Until the court rules, millions of workers face a patchwork of requirements depending on where they live.
Times Daily

EXPLAINER: How will Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway work?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. But despite the high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped. The administration is still working on details for how the program will work.
Times Daily

Sen. Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID breakthrough

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Sunday she has tested positive for COVID-19 as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
Times Daily

Airlines cancel flights due to COVID staffing shortages

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines canceled hundreds of flights as the omicron variant jumbled schedules and drew down staffing levels at some carriers during the busy holiday travel season.
MilitaryTimes

One fully vaccinated service member has died of COVID-19 complications

Until recently, the Defense Department had been reporting that no fully vaccinated service members had died of COVID-19 complications, though two had been partially vaccinated when they contracted the novel coronavirus. Without identifying the individual, a spokesman told Military Times on Wednesday that one breakthrough case has proved fatal.
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Md. hits hospital emergency threshold as Omicron cases surge at holidays

MERRY CHRISTMAS: We're taking the next week off. State Roundup will return next Friday morning, New Year's Eve for the final roundup of the year. COVID-RELATED HOSPITALIZATIONS TRIGGER HOGAN'S EMERGENCY PLAN: Maryland's number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations have exceeded the threshold set forth in a recent order by the Maryland Department of Health. Measures being implemented include the prioritization of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients and others who are critically ill, the adjustment of capacity limits, the redeployment of staff, and the reduction of elective procedures. Bryan Renbaum/Maryland Reporter.
