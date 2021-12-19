ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Step Inside ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ at Area15

By Melissa Gill
Off the Strip
 5 days ago
Off The Strip is celebrating the holiday season with a 30-days of stories counting down to the big day Dec. 25! Our #WYD Holiday Guide features all the best places to go, experiences to have, festive displays, party destinations, holiday cocktails and dinners—plus where to shop local and cool ways to give back!

“Christmas time is buzzing in my skull,” sings Jack Skellington, as he investigates the holiday. What’s This? Tim Burton fans feast your eyes on the immersive viewing of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at Area15 inside The Portal. The show is going on its last week running until Saturday, December 25, Christmas Day. Here’s everything you need to know about this seasonal attraction.

‘This Year, Christmas Will Be Ours’

As guests enter the room, they see a variety of comfy chairs and couches set in the center. Images inspired by the film are projection-mapped on the surrounding walls. A huge screen stands in front of the lounge seating arrangement.

The layout is spacious, which provides generous leg room. It’s an intimate setting, which makes it easy to feel at home. Between each cozy set of chairs there is a small table candle lit with a bar and snack menu.

On the far left, there is a quaint bar where guests can exchange their drink tickets for cocktails and an old-fashioned popcorn machine.

Bathed in a deep blue light, the serene glow offers a calming effect. Music softly plays to tune out the chatter as guests search for their seats and grab refreshments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AXY5b_0dR3U2XI00

‘Consider This A Vacation, Santy’

Movies and popcorn go together like Christmas parties and spiked eggnog, they are simply meant to be. After guests hear the corn kernels popping and smell the buttery aroma, it’s hard to resist. It’s the perfect salty bite to munch on while watching the film. And don’t forget to exchange your drink ticket for a cocktail or a mocktail. Take a look at their menu featuring The Seven Holiday Trees and snacks to know ahead of time what to order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dlh9h_0dR3U2XI00

The Seven Holiday Trees Cocktails

Valentine’s Day

Passion Fruit Mimosa is mixed with Golden Passion Juice and J Roget Champagne.

St. Patrick’s Day

Cheers is made with Jameson, ginger beer, lime juice plus simple syrup.

Easter

Peach Fizz consists of Bombay Gin, peach puree, simple syrup and club soda.

Halloween

Witches Brew is mixed with Midori, Cointreau, lemon juice and dry ice.

Christmas

Winter Wonderland Margarita is made with cranberry juice, Hornitos Repo, Cointreau, simple syrup, lime juice and topped with a wedge of lime.

Independence Day

Lemonade mixed with Grey Goose Citron and wild berry puree.

Thanksgiving

Old Fashioned consists of brown sugar, Makers Mark, bitters garnished with orange peel.

Santy Claus’ Goodies

Bag of popcorn

Souvenir Lunch Box

A tin lunch box filled with candy, popcorn and hot cocoa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uf1cQ_0dR3U2XI00

‘Nice Work, Bone Daddy,’ It’s ShowTime!

After guests gather their snacks, drinks and settle into their seats, it’s showtime! Aside from the inviting ambiance, the viewing also includes special effects. The immersive touches truly make it a spectacle that differentiates it from a simple at-home movie night.

This ‘Nightmare’ experience sucks fans into Jack Skellington’s world by projecting images of the cemetery in Halloween Town, a snowy village in Christmas Land, the forest of holiday trees and other settings from the iconic flick.

Lights coordinate with the film to make guests feel like they are part of the show. Flashes of red and white mesmerize viewers at precisely the right moments.

Finally, there is a portion of the show when snow falls down the center of the room. “What’s this? What’s this? There’s color everywhere! What’s this? There’s white things in the air! What’s this?”

These unexpected sensory details beautifully capture that magical feeling that the holiday season is all about.

I can’t think of anyone better than Jack Skellington to sum up this experience, “I really tasted something swell, that’s right. And, for a moment, why, I even touched the sky.”

Tickets are going fast, so it’s best to snag them sooner rather than later.

Show Information

What: “ The Nightmare Before Christmas” Immersive Viewing

Where: The Portal inside Area15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive

When: Sunday, 10 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. (21+), Wednesday, 8 p.m.; Thursday 12 p.m., 8 p.m. (21+); and Saturday, 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. (21+), 10 p.m. (21+).

Cost: $40 per adult, $20 per child ages 12 and under

Website: https://area15.com/events/nightmare-before-christmas/

Footwear News

Oprah Dances in White Jersey Dress and Comfy Flats For Christmas Party

Tis the season for celebration. Oprah decked the halls of her California home to celebrate the holidays in style. The talk show host was surrounded by family and friends for the festivities, including a babbling baby Luca, which they celebrated with exciting song and dance. The front porch of her abode was scattered in baby blue, white, and gold balloons in order to celebrate the new baby’s safe arrival thanks to what Winfrey calls “The Policy.” In her post to Instagram, Oprah writes, “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls...
THEATER & DANCE
Off the Strip

