ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Neighbors describe chaos ahead of fatal police shooting

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

VINELAND, N.J. (AP) — Neighbors say a fatal early morning police shooting at a New Jersey mobile home park over the weekend was preceded by a man driving a backhoe that damaged several vehicles and a home.

A Vineland police officer fired during an encounter at the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park in Vineland at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the New Jersey attorney general’s office said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene less than 20 minutes later.

Neighbors told reporters that before the shooting, the backhoe driver overturned several cars, including a police sport utility vehicle and an ambulance. The driver also did major damage to another police SUV and a civilian sedan, and destroyed the front porch of a home.

“It’s like a hurricane came through here,” neighbor Diane Trout told WCAU-TV. “Just total destruction.”

She said she is friends with the woman whose front porch was destroyed, and the backhoe also ripped a hole in the front of the home.

“I feel so bad for her, she was upset and crying,” Trout said. “It’s Christmas!”

Authorities haven’t officially connected the shooting to the destruction described by the neighbors and haven’t released the man’s name or other details.

Three Vineland officers were treated for minor injuries. The New Jersey attorney general’s office is investigating, as is required by law in deaths during encounters with law enforcement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police shoot man walking in traffic with machete

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — Police in Austin say an officer shot and killed a man who had been walking in traffic with a machete and held off officers in a standoff for more than 24 hours. WCCO-TV reported Friday that the that the incident began Wednesday afternoon. When officers...
The Associated Press

One person dead, one injured in KCK shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured. The shooting happened Friday night. Officers went to a home on 73rd Place after hearing gunshots and found the two victims inside. Names of the victims have...
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Associated Press

Missouri 2-year-old dies in gun accident

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A toddler from suburban Kansas City died when a gun the child was handling discharged, police said. The shooting happened Friday afternoon in Independence, Missouri. The name of the 2-year-old child has not been released. Police said they were initially told that the child was...
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Off-duty Honolulu officer arrested for alleged assault

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police have arrested an off-duty police officer for alleged assault as part of an investigation into an accidental shooting that injured a man. Police responded to a report of “an accidental discharge of a firearm” in Niu Valley at about 12:55 a.m. Thursday, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Vineland, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Cars
Vineland, NJ
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Sri Lanka cop fatally shoots 4 officers in former war zone

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A policeman opened fire on a group of fellow officers in Sri Lanka, killing four of them and wounding three others, a police spokesman said Saturday. The shooting occurred Friday night inside a police station in the small town of Thirukkovil in eastern Sri...
The Associated Press

Surfer killed in apparent shark attack off California coast

MORRO BAY, Calif. (AP) — A surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack on Christmas Eve off the central coast of California, authorities said. The male surfer was pulled from the water north of the famous Morro Rock around 10:45 a.m., Morro Bay police said on Twitter. He was not responsive after being brought to land.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Ap#Wcau Tv
The Associated Press

Agencies step up enforcement on highway known for chases

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities are stepping up enforcement on a rural highway known for deadly crashes. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is directing its deputies to increase patrols on U.S. Route 93 near the community of Congress, and the state Department of Public Safety in recent months has conducted special enforcement details, abc15.com reported.
WICKENBURG, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

692K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy