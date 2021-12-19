ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Two teens die, three others hurt in Iowa rollover crash

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (AP) — Two teens died and three more were seriously hurt when the SUV they were riding in rolled three times.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in a rural part of Winneshiek County between Decorah and Cresco.

According to an accident report, the driver of the SUV lost control and tire marks show the vehicle went sideways before veering into a ditch on the west side of the road. Investigators believe the SUV rolled three times before landing on its tires.

Everyone inside the vehicle was under the age of 18, but their names were not immediately released.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Missouri 2-year-old dies in gun accident

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A toddler from suburban Kansas City died when a gun the child was handling discharged, police said. The shooting happened Friday afternoon in Independence, Missouri. The name of the 2-year-old child has not been released. Police said they were initially told that the child was...
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

One person dead, one injured in KCK shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured. The shooting happened Friday night. Officers went to a home on 73rd Place after hearing gunshots and found the two victims inside. Names of the victims have...
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Associated Press

Police shoot man walking in traffic with machete

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — Police in Austin say an officer shot and killed a man who had been walking in traffic with a machete and held off officers in a standoff for more than 24 hours. WCCO-TV reported Friday that the that the incident began Wednesday afternoon. When officers...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

692K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy