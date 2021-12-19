ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

7 bodies found in Minnesota home; cause of deaths not known

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities said Sunday that the bodies of seven people were discovered inside a twin home in a northwestern Minnesota city but did not say how they died.

Police said the victims included four adults and three children. They were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check at the home in Moorhead. Those family members called police.

There were no signs of violence or forced entry into the residence, police said. Authorities are not actively seeking any suspects.

“This is an absolute horrible tragedy, made even more poignant since it is close to the holidays,” Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson wrote in a statement sent to the Star Tribune. “My heart aches for the family and friends who received this devastating news over the weekend. Our community mourns with them during this heartbreaking time.”

The bodies were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul, where autopsies will be conducted.

Neighbors said the children were last seen Friday, KFGO radio reported. The Moorhead Area School District has been provided information about the victims to help prepare for student assistance, police said.

Moorhead is on the Minnesota border next to Fargo, North Dakota, in a metropolitan area of about 230,000 people.

Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swanson said the investigation is still active and further information, including the cause of deaths and identification of the victims, will be released later.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Missouri 2-year-old dies in gun accident

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A toddler from suburban Kansas City died when a gun the child was handling discharged, police said. The shooting happened Friday afternoon in Independence, Missouri. The name of the 2-year-old child has not been released. Police said they were initially told that the child was...
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

One person dead, one injured in KCK shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured. The shooting happened Friday night. Officers went to a home on 73rd Place after hearing gunshots and found the two victims inside. Names of the victims have...
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Associated Press

Agencies step up enforcement on highway known for chases

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities are stepping up enforcement on a rural highway known for deadly crashes. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is directing its deputies to increase patrols on U.S. Route 93 near the community of Congress, and the state Department of Public Safety in recent months has conducted special enforcement details, abc15.com reported.
WICKENBURG, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Moorhead, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Moorhead, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
The Associated Press

Surfer killed in apparent shark attack off California coast

MORRO BAY, Calif. (AP) — A surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack on Christmas Eve off the central coast of California, authorities said. The male surfer was pulled from the water north of the famous Morro Rock around 10:45 a.m., Morro Bay police said on Twitter. He was not responsive after being brought to land.
The Associated Press

Off-duty Honolulu officer arrested for alleged assault

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police have arrested an off-duty police officer for alleged assault as part of an investigation into an accidental shooting that injured a man. Police responded to a report of “an accidental discharge of a firearm” in Niu Valley at about 12:55 a.m. Thursday, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.
HONOLULU, HI
The Associated Press

Omicron has spread across much of Missouri, new data shows

The highly contagious omicron coronavirus variant has spread across much of Missouri, wastewater testing data released Friday shows. The variant has now been detected at low levels in 15 of the 63 test locations, including in St Louis, Kansas City, Jefferson City, Columbia, Branson, St. Joseph, Union, Clinton, Warrensburg and Fulton, said Jeff Wenzel, who oversees the wastewater surveillance program for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

692K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy