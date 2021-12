The doctor is out: The Doctor Oz Show will end after 13 seasons on the air amid host Dr. Mehmet Oz running for a senate seat in Pennsylvania. Sony Pictures Television confirmed it is retiring The Dr. Oz Show on Monday. The long-running syndicated health and wellness series will be replaced by a spin-off co-hosted by The Chew veteran and Oz’s daughter, Emmy-winner Daphne Oz, titled The Good Dish. Top Chef judge Gail Simmons and chef and Next Food Star winner Jamika Pessoa will join Daphne Oz as hosts. The 61-year-old celebrity physician announced last month he’s entering the Pennsylvania Republican primary as his first...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO