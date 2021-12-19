ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Iced Tea Makers for Staying Cool and Refreshed

By Aly Walansky
 5 days ago
There’s nothing quite like a refreshing glass of iced tea on a hot and humid day. But making a great iced tea can sometimes feel a bit intimidating, except if you have the assistance of a good iced tea maker.

Iced tea makers can brew tea bags or loose leaf tea, providing tea that is flavorful and chilled and in a pitcher ready for serving or storage.

Whether your preference is a basic and streamlined pitcher with a tea infuser or a more tech-centric electric brewing option, you’ll have some great iced tea, and quickly.

When looking for a new iced tea maker for your home, some things to consider will include whether it is automatic or manual, and if you can set a timer. A timer is excellent for having tea waiting for you when you want it, whether or not you have the time to set it up and make it. You’ll also want to consider if the iced tea maker is the right size and shape for your space, and is easy to clean, as well as (of course!) if it fits into your budget.

1. Mr. Coffee Iced Tea Maker

This iced tea and iced coffee maker has a two-quart pitcher capacity and can brew tea bags or loose tea. Other features include a removable brew basket, and the ability to control energy and power waste with auto shut-off after the cycle is complete. Affordable and works fast, which is all we can ask for from an iced tea maker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09aq56_0dR3TCF600

Buy: Mr. Coffee Iced Tea Maker $29.02

2. Takeya Flash Chill Iced Tea Maker

The Takeya Flash Chill Iced Tea Maker has a cool (we couldn’t resist) Flash Chill method, and an airtight lid to lock in flavor. It has a fine mesh tea infuser that will work well with loose leaf tea, for ultimate tea flavor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NdiK1_0dR3TCF600

Buy: Takeya Iced Tea Maker with Patented Flash Chill Technology $29.99

3. Ovalware Cold Brew Maker and Tea Infuser

This tea infuser and brewer is extra fun because it can also make cold brew coffee . It’s always a powerful asset to have one appliance that can do several tasks and do them well. The large handle is also very helpful, as it makes it easy to grab and hold as you pour. Less chance of mess and fuss!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nehra_0dR3TCF600

Buy: Ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker and Tea Infuser with Spout $29.99 (orig. $32.99) 9% OFF

4. Breville The Tea Maker

Another large-capacity iced tea maker, this one also has adjustable settings so that you can choose the tea temperature and strength that is best for you. Another fun feature of this brewer is the ability to set a brewing time in advance, so you’ll have the tea you want how you want it, when you want it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAMTn_0dR3TCF600

Buy: Breville One-Touch Tea Maker $279.95

5. Primula Flavor It Pitcher

This is perhaps the most versatile of options, with a choice of three air-tight cores. One even has freezable gel inside, to keep things extra cool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QoIWV_0dR3TCF600

Buy: Primula Flavor-It Beverage System $24.99 (orig. $34.99) 29% OFF

6. Brentwood Iced Tea and Coffee Maker

This iced tea and coffee maker has a fun and whimsical design and can make a lot of iced tea at once thanks to a large freezable pitcher that is also dishwasher safe. Adjust tea strength to your preference, whether you love mild or strong. This iced tea maker also has a reusable filter, making using it as easy as possible, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08NDot_0dR3TCF600

Buy: Brentwood Iced Tea and Coffee Maker $46.95

