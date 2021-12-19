ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Movie Theater Date in Staten Island Amid Downsized ‘SNL’

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0wBe_0dR3T7ui00
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Michael Simon/Startraks

Back in Staten! As Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s romance has continued to heat up, the pair indulged in a low-key date night at the movies.

The Freak Brothers star, 28, was photographed inside a local movie theater in his native Staten Island, New York, on Saturday, December 18, alongside the Skims mogul, 41, via Page Six.

While few details about the pair’s date night have been revealed, they were also spotted alongside Scott Disick. The 38-year-old Talentless founder — who shares children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with the Selfish author’s sister Kourtney Kardashian — was also seen at the same cinema.

The pair’s Staten Island date night made headlines shortly after Saturday Night Live, in which Davidson is a featured player, announced a smaller cast and crew amid rising coronavirus concerns.

“Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of Saturday Night Live and the show will have limited cast and crew,” a spokesperson for SNL told Us Weekly via a statement on Saturday. “The show continues to follow government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol.”

While the show aired pre-recorded sketches and past favorites, the King of Staten Island star made a splash during his “Night With Pete” skit. In the taped segment, Davidson played an older and accomplished version of himself while teasing his sex symbol status (though he didn’t reference his recent romance with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum) and longtime friendship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

The newly dating couple, who first connected on the NBC set in October after her hosting debut, made headlines earlier this week after Kim played coy about her favorite member of the NBC cast.

“What a setup, what a setup, Bari,” the mother of four — she shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with estranged husband Kanye West — revealed on the Thursday, December 16, episode of the “Honestly With Bari Weiss” podcast, while seemingly alluding to the comedian. “You know who it is.”

After the pair’s initial meeting (and stage kiss) during her SNL hosting gig, they seemingly confirmed their romance weeks later during several NYC dates before holding hands in Palm Springs, California.

“The past few years of Kim’s life have been super intense a lot of the time, so this is a real positive transition for her,” a source previously told Us last month of the duo’s romance. “She’s learning to move past day-to-day stresses and focus on the fun and sexy things.”

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Take Photos With Fan On Breakfast Date At The Beverly Hills Hotel

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoyed a morning breakfast date at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, and happily took selfies with a music journalist!. Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, were spotted on yet another date! The SKIMS founder and Saturday Night Live actor enjoyed a ritzy breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Nov. 27 — just two days after Thanksgiving. While paparazzi didn’t seem to catch the new couple heading into the iconic Los Angeles spot, music journalist Paul Barewijk recognized the two and asked for a selfie.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
New York State
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Head Over Heels For Pete Davidson: He Likes Her Funny Makeup-Free Self

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is continuing to heat up as the couple spends more time together. Kim Kardashian has found herself “head over heels” for Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star has been dating the 28-year-old funnyman for several weeks now and their romance continues to blossom. A few sources spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and dished on the A-list duo’s chemistry.
BUENA PARK, CA
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Bari Weiss
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
wonderwall.com

Eva Longoria gives off sun-soaked holiday vibes in stunning swimsuit pic

Christmas just hits different in Southern California. While much of the country is bundling up and shoveling snow, Eva Longoria is catching rays and showing off her enviable body in the Los Angeles sunshine. In a newly-posted Instagram image, the former "Desperate Housewives" star donned a pink one-piece swimsuit with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Radar Online.com

'Homeless' Kanye West Allegedly 'Living At Soho Warehouse' After Estranged Wife Kim Kardashian Won Hidden Hills Estate In Divorce Battle

Kanye West has allegedly been "homeless" since his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, won the former couple's $60 million Hidden Hills estate as part of their ongoing divorce battle. Article continues below advertisement. In fact, the 44-year-old rapper has apparently been living at Soho Warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles since his...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Movie Theater#Film Star#Freak#Mason#Reign#Omicron#Snl#Nbc
Us Weekly

Amelia Gray Hamlin Says She ‘Completely Lost’ Her ‘Sense of Self’ in 2021

Looking back. Amelia Gray Hamlin took to social media to reflect on the past year of her life — and she had some interesting insights to share. “2021… the year of the bleached brow & dreams coming true,” the model, 20, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 21. “The year that i completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that i would reclaim it even more authentically.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West, 8, Debuts Her Braces in Adorable TikTok Video

A big step! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child, North, showed off her new braces for the first time, and her excitement was beyond cute. The 8-year-old debuted her new look in a Thursday, December 23, TikTok video. “Oh, my gosh! I got my braces,” she exclaimed in the clip before flashing a big smile and running her tongue over her top row of teeth. She does not have any braces on her bottom teeth.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy