Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Movie Theater Date in Staten Island Amid Downsized ‘SNL’

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Michael Simon/Startraks

Back in Staten! As Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s romance has continued to heat up, the pair indulged in a low-key date night at the movies.

The Freak Brothers star, 28, was photographed inside a local movie theater in his native Staten Island, New York, on Saturday, December 18, alongside the Skims mogul, 41, via Page Six.

While few details about the pair’s date night have been revealed, they were also spotted alongside Scott Disick. The 38-year-old Talentless founder — who shares children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with the Selfish author’s sister Kourtney Kardashian — was also seen at the same cinema.

The pair’s Staten Island date night made headlines shortly after Saturday Night Live, in which Davidson is a featured player, announced a smaller cast and crew amid rising coronavirus concerns.

“Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of Saturday Night Live and the show will have limited cast and crew,” a spokesperson for SNL told Us Weekly via a statement on Saturday. “The show continues to follow government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol.”

While the show aired pre-recorded sketches and past favorites, the King of Staten Island star made a splash during his “Night With Pete” skit. In the taped segment, Davidson played an older and accomplished version of himself while teasing his sex symbol status (though he didn’t reference his recent romance with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum) and longtime friendship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

The newly dating couple, who first connected on the NBC set in October after her hosting debut, made headlines earlier this week after Kim played coy about her favorite member of the NBC cast.

“What a setup, what a setup, Bari,” the mother of four — she shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with estranged husband Kanye West — revealed on the Thursday, December 16, episode of the “Honestly With Bari Weiss” podcast, while seemingly alluding to the comedian. “You know who it is.”

After the pair’s initial meeting (and stage kiss) during her SNL hosting gig, they seemingly confirmed their romance weeks later during several NYC dates before holding hands in Palm Springs, California.

“The past few years of Kim’s life have been super intense a lot of the time, so this is a real positive transition for her,” a source previously told Us last month of the duo’s romance. “She’s learning to move past day-to-day stresses and focus on the fun and sexy things.”

