The holidays are here and now we're rushing around exchanging gifts and getting ready for the big day on Saturday, which will lead to a giant pile of gift leftovers that you may or may not know what to do with. Obviously, much of the items that are shredded by excited kids can be recycled, but what parts? What items have been ripped, shredded, and tossed through the air and be put in the recycling bin?

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO