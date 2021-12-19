ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS3 Pet Project: Don’t Forget About Your Pets During The Holidays

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed not forgetting about your pets during the holidays. It can be hard with everything going on throughout the hectic holiday season, but Erickson said to make sure you’re still giving your pets the attention they need.

She also said to make sure they’re not trying to eat holiday ornaments and to keep the emergency veterinarian contact close by.

“You never know,” Erickson said. “Usually, I’ve found that when the situation is going to develop, it’ll be on a weekend or some other inconvenient time, so be prepared.”

ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

