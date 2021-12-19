CBS3 Pet Project: Don’t Forget About Your Pets During The Holidays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed not forgetting about your pets during the holidays. It can be hard with everything going on throughout the hectic holiday season, but Erickson said to make sure you’re still giving your pets the attention they need.

She also said to make sure they’re not trying to eat holiday ornaments and to keep the emergency veterinarian contact close by.

“You never know,” Erickson said. “Usually, I’ve found that when the situation is going to develop, it’ll be on a weekend or some other inconvenient time, so be prepared.”

