Jerome Bettis Delivers Presents To Students In McKeesport

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PLUM (KDKA) — For more than two decades, students at Plum High School have been putting what they learn to good use and for a good cause. On Thursday, the students hosted their annual telethon to benefit the Make-a-Wish Foundation. The day was filled with live and taped segments all created by students in the television production class. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “We say it’s a win-win for everyone involved,” said Television Productions teacher Rick Berrott. Obviously for the amount of money we raised for Make-a-Wish, but also from an education standpoint for the TV production students, to go live for 8 hours, when they do everything in the backroom, in the control room, they’re the camera operators, they’re the hosts, they’re the floor directors. So it’s a huge learning experience for them,” Berrott went on to say. In the end, the students raised more than $73,000, which takes their 21-year total well past $1 million that has gone to the foundation.

PLUM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO