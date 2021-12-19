ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Sean of the South: Happy Anniversary

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Eighteen years. That sounds like a long time, but it’s not. Not when you think about it. Eighteen years is nothing. It’s hard to believe that eighteen years ago we were just two ordinary people with two very different last names. It’s almost...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: The Soloist

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary I was eleven. I was invited to try out for the Christmas community choir. A lady visited our church to conduct the auditions. I had been practicing for three weeks, learning the lyrics to “O Little Town of Bethlehem.” My father, the welder, took me to the […]
MUSIC
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: The Fighter

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary The email on my screen reads: “Dear Sean, my oldest grandchild, Bryson, is 11 years old and was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, stage three, just one day before he started sixth grade. “This cancer covered ninety percent of his body, and after four terrifying chemo rounds the […]
BET

Mimi Faust On How Self-Love Helped Rekindle Her Relationship With Ty Young: 'Nobody Can Make You Complete'

It looks like things are back on for one of Love and Hip Hop’s favorite couples, Mimi Faust and Tamera “Ty” Young!. The reality star and now-retired WNBA player, who got together in 2016, instantly became a fan favorite as they navigated their growing love. We often looked forward to seeing the pair’s photos showing themselves on vacation and spending quality time with Faust’s daughter Eva.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Christmas in Mayberry

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Christmas Eve night. The mountains of North Carolina were giant silhouettes in the darkness. Sheriff Andy Taylor sat on the bench outside the courthouse, watching the stars. It had been a hard year. Maybe the hardest of his career. The sheriff was downhearted, which didn’t happen often. […]
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Happy Anniversary#Birds#Suicide
wellesleyps.org

Happy Holidays!

I am not sure how we arrived so quickly at the end of 2021! I know it was not the year we had hoped for, and the last few weeks have brought unforeseen challenges. I am so thankful for our entire community who has worked together to keep us healthy and safe!
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA
Variety

‘Barakat’ Review: A Widow Chooses Her Own Happiness in a Sweetly Sentimental South African Comedy

South African cinema is still catching up to the diversity of the population it represents: a congregation of cultures, languages and religions that got ironed out in the popular imagination by the white supremacist politics of the apartheid era. The country’s significant Cape Muslim, or Cape Malay, population is one demographic that has traditionally received short shrift on screen, a context that makes Amy Jephta’s hearty, fractious family comedy “Barakat” more of a milestone than its relatively modest storytelling might suggest. Following four adult brothers upended by news of their widowed mother’s plans to remarry, the film may skirt cliché...
WORLD
The Guardian

My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Trussville Tribune

Reflections: The disturber of the peace

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column.  By Michael J. Brooks In a seminary class, the late Dr. Frank Stagg made a shocking comment: “We Baptists love Paul more than we love Jesus!” After letting his word sink in, he continued: “Paul is the apostle of grace. He said we couldn’t earn salvation, only accept […]
ALABASTER, AL
huntingdondailynews.com

Happy birthday

LOOK WHO’S FOUR! Ayla Grace Reynolds turns 4 years old today, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Ayla is the daughter of Kirk and Jessica Reynolds and the sister of Liam Reynolds, 6. Proud grandparents are Gary and Janet Putt, Saxton, and Ken and Nancy Reynolds, Alexandria. Ayla attends Jack and Jill Nursery School, Huntingdon. She plans to celebrate with a mermaid themed birthday party. Happy birthday, Ayla!
CELEBRATIONS
qfm96.com

Happy Holidays from Seventh Son Brewing and South of Eden

Collin Castore and Kelly Bream from Seventh Son Brewing, Antiques on High, and Getaway Brewing brought a little holiday cheer and beer to the Q studio for another “I’d Tap That” edition of the Joe Show Drive at 5. They were joined by Ehab Omran and Justin Young from South of Eden who stopped by fresh off their latest tour to talk about their upcoming New Year’s Eve Party at Flannagan’s, presented by Qfm96. The guys will be joined by special guests Harmless Habit, Liberty Deep Down, Zoo Trippin’, and NVRLND who also stopped by to promote the show. Find more info and get your tickets here.
FOOD & DRINKS
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson enjoys girls' night with lookalike sisters – see rare family photo

Rebel Wilson is getting into the holiday spirit with her loved ones, and delighted fans on Christmas Eve when she shared a rare family photo. The 41-year-old star looked the picture of happiness as she joined sisters Annachi and Liberty for a "girls' night" complete with matching Christmas pyjamas. The trio sat on a large white couch, smiling for the camera - and the family resemblance was plain to see! Rocking identical red plaid pajamas with black T-shirts, the trio showcased their identical beaming smiles.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopDX.com

Ja Rule Happily Giving His Kids NFTs For Christmas - & No, Not The Fyre Fest Cheese Sandwich

Ja Rule is a father to three children who are either in their teens or 20s. So instead of Barbies, G.I. Joes and Legos, the Murder Inc. vet is gifting them more “mature” Christmas presents this year — non-fungible tokens. According to Page Six, he’s committed to making Christmas special for everyone in his family — and that includes helping them make smart investments.
RELATIONSHIPS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

TikTok Is Watching Tracy Joseph’s Every Move

Many of Tracy Joseph’s viral TikToks start with her shaking her index finger at the camera, as if to say, Wait a second. I might be onto something here. Since the 20-year-old often posts her first or second take, when she starts dancing, it’s like she’s reacting to her choreography right alongside her viewers. She often laughs or claps a hand over her mouth after she hits her last move. Then, she’ll post the footage without editing it or even choosing a thumbnail (which means half her feed looks like close-ups of sweatshirts). Her account, @tracy.oj, comes across as a celebration of spontaneous creation. “I just post freely,” she told Vulture during a November video call. “Whenever I want to, whatever I want to, however I want to do it.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy