ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Antisemitic flyers filled with ‘evil conspiracies’ sent to homes in Greensboro, Jewish community leaders say

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Jewish community is speaking out after antisemitic flyers were left at the homes of multiple people Sunday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgtMb_0dR3SiXh00

Greensboro police say the complaints were in the Cornwallis Drive area. Officers are investigating.

In a statement, religious leaders with Temple Emanuel, Beth David Synagogue and Greensboro Jewish Federation said that multiple Jews and others received “a vile piece of antisemitic hatred.”

“It seeks to spread antisemitic, blatantly false, and evil conspiracies about the Covid-19 virus and our nation’s efforts to combat its spread,” the statement said. “We are not the first community in which this has happened. Our hearts go out to all those who have received this disgraceful propaganda.”

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

Photos of the flyers were submitted to FOX8. The station is not sharing the full contents of the flyers to avoid further spreading prejudicial and harmful claims.

See the full statement below:

T his morning a number of members of the local Jewish community, and others, received a vile piece of antisemitic hatred, delivered with their newspaper. It seeks to spread antisemitic, blatantly false, and evil conspiracies about the Covid-19 virus and our nation’s efforts to combat its spread.

We are not the first community in which this has happened. Our hearts go out to all those who have received this disgraceful propaganda.

Hatred has no place in our community.

We, in the Jewish community and those who align with us, stand against it.

Rabbi Andy Koren, Rabbi Libby Fisher, Amy Epstein, Temple Emanuel

Rabbi Joshua Ben-Gideon, Lewis Weinstock, Beth David Synagogue

Marilyn Forman Chandler, Tom Cone, Greensboro Jewish Federation

In a follow-up statement, the Greensboro Jewish Federation said that both people with and without newspaper subscriptions received the antisemitic flyers.

“At this time, there is no evidence of any information linking the distribution of this piece with the circulation of any newspaper,” the federation said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 17

Ben Jones
5d ago

no one and I mean absolutely no one can ever step foot in Heaven hating God's chosen people (Jews) and that's including Christians!!! in fact you can't even make it to Heaven with hate in your heart!!!

Reply(4)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

‘No 2 are the same’; man making unique nativities for a good cause in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — It’s Christmas year-round in Brent Byerly’s workshop.  “This shop was my wife’s grandfather’s shop,” he said. “I started making Nativities as a hobby and it started growing from there..” His one-of-a-kind Nativities are made with reclaimed wood and are so popular it’s now his full-time job. “No two are the same, I […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Society
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Government
FOX8 News

Greensboro man celebrates life after his 63rd surgery, clinically dying 4 times

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man will inspire others with his story of perseverance and triumph after dealing with intense hospitalization and life-saving procedures over the past two decades. Jonathan Jefferson was born with several congenital birth defects including, a duplicated esophageal cyst in his neck that stopped him from breathing correctly and eating […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

ACLU announces it will sue South Carolina over ‘illegally gerrymandered’ redistricting maps

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the State of South Carolina over “newly drawn and illegally gerrymandered state House maps,” according to the organization’s Twitter account Friday morning.  “We’ll see them in court,” a tweet reads. “Again.” The original lawsuit sued the state over “their delayed redistricting process, which largely […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Wghp#Jews#Fox8 Mobile#Rabbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
FOX8 News

Greensboro sees early success from start of ambassador program

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — In the first two and a half months, Greensboro city leaders and Downtown Greensboro Inc. have seen early and promising success from the creation of the city’s Hospitality Team.   The concept has been four years in the making and consists of individuals who patrol downtown Greensboro to make the city […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

You’re going where? Best odd places to visit in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina is a beautiful state filled with history, charming small towns and an abundance of natural wonders. However, there are some places in the Tar Heel State that will make you look twice … maybe more. Here is a list of some of the odd places you can visit in North Carolina that […]
LIFESTYLE
FOX8 News

Downtown social district approved in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You’ll soon be able to sip an alcoholic drink while you stroll through downtown Greensboro after the city council approved a social district that goes into effect on March 1, 2022.  Customers at bars and restaurants will be able to carry open cups of wine, beer and mixed drinks on sidewalks […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Got some change? Coin shortage impacts North Carolina

(WGHP) — It seems like some things just keep coming around. In 1932, songwriters Yip Harburg and Jay Gorney composed what became the anthem of the Great Depression: a song called, “Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?” Ninety years later, the idea is back in a slightly different form as a coin shortage emerges and […]
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy