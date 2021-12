SALT LAKE CITY — Several law enforcement agencies across Utah participated in the annual “Shop with a Cop” or “Shop with a Hero” event Saturday. “At this event an officer is paired with a child for breakfast and a morning of shopping for warm clothing and holiday gifts. The children who are chosen to participate are most often at-risk, disadvantaged, or have experienced a negative situation with law enforcement,” the Utah Police Civilian Association wrote on their website.

