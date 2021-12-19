ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSC Fleet Update: 12 Ships Now in Service Around the World

cruiseindustrynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSC Cruises is closing out the year with 12 ships in commercial service sailing in various regions across the globe. After first resuming revenue operations in August 2020, the company has been building up its phased restart program over the past months, with vessels returning to more destinations for the 2021-2022...

www.cruiseindustrynews.com

cruiseindustrynews.com

New AIDAcosma Cruise Ship Delivered

AIDA Cruises took delivery of its newest cruise ship, the AIDAcosma, in Bremerhaven from the Meyer Werft shipyard on Dec. 21. It is the company's second newbuilding powered by liquefied natural gas, according to a press release, and gives AIDA its 14th ship. AIDA Cruises is Carnival Corporation's German brand.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

New LNG Mega Ship Delivered to Carnival-Owned AIDA Cruises

AIDA Cruises’ newest ship, the highly anticipated AIDAcosma, has been officially delivered in Germany and marks another step forward in sustainable cruising. This delivery brings the new LNG-powered ship one step closer to its debut in April 2022. AIDA Cruises Takes Delivery of AIDAcosma. On December 21, 2021, AIDA...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

Multiple Sailings Canceled for MSC Cruise Ship Due to Restrictions

Because of changing restrictions along European itineraries, MSC Cruises has decided to cancel upcoming sailings of MSC Magnifica, giving booked guests who have already paid in full several options to change their plans. From December 19, 2021 through January 14, 2022, all of the ship’s sailings have been canceled.
TRAVEL
cruiseindustrynews.com

MSC Lirica to Homeport in Piraeus for Summer 2022

MSC Cruises has announced that it will deploy its MSC Lirica to the Eastern Mediterranean market in summer 2022. According to a press release, the ship will homeport in Piraeus, the port for the Greek capital Athens, during the entire season. The Lirica will offer a newly designed seven-night itinerary...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas to Sail from Port Canaveral in 2022

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas will soon become the world’s largest cruise ship and, when she debuts in 2022, will sail from Fort Lauderdale. However, in November 2022, the fifth oasis-class cruise ship will begin cruising from Port Canaveral in Florida. Wonder of the Seas from Port...
ECONOMY
seatrade-cruise.com

Five MSC Cruises ships exploring South America in 2022/23

Based in Brazil will be MSC Armonia, MSC Fantasia, MSC Seaview plus MSC Seashore, which makes its South America debut. MSC Musica will be based in Argentina. Remarked Achille Staiano, VP global sales, MSC Cruises, ‘Our 2022/2023 season will offer more than 146,000 cabins, a 41% growth compared to the current season with three ships and 25% higher than the 2019/20 season – the last full cruise season before the pandemic halted the travel sector.
BRAZIL
cruiseindustrynews.com

Norwegian Fleet Location and Status: December Update

With nine ships now cruising again, half of the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet is back in action. While more ships are being prepared to restart over the next few weeks, most of the company’s fleet is presently on the move. Cruise Industry News tracked the location and status of...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

Former Costa Cruise Ship is Beached for Scrapping in Pakistan

2020- and 2021 have not been good years for cruise ships showing their age. Many cruise ships from Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean have been scrapped this year, and we can add one more to that list. Antares Experience, formerly known as the Costa Romantica, Costa neoRomantica, and Celestyal Experience,...
INDUSTRY
thevistapress.com

Christmas Around the World – Part 1

TR Robertson — Christmas will soon be here, and celebrations will begin throughout the country. Families will celebrate in a variety of ways, many following traditional family customs passed down from generation to generation. Christmas is also celebrated around the world and in many different ways from country to country. Some Christmas traditions are the same such as the Christmas tree complete with lights and decorations, Advent wreaths, Christmas stockings, Nativity scenes, Christmas carols, Christmas cards, religious services, and exchanging Christmas presents to name a few. Stories surrounding Santa Claus are also common, only in other countries he is called St. Nicholas, Kris Kringle, Father Christmas (Pere Noel), Christkind, Grandfather Frost, Julemanden, Julenissen, Kerstman, Sinterklaas even Odin.
CELEBRATIONS
hood.edu

Around the World in 80 Crèches

For nearly 30 years, Hood College has displayed a stunning assemblage of crèches during the holiday season. The tradition began when Beulah Munshower Sommer, Class of 1944, donated a selection from her personal collection of 600+ crèches, gathered from more than 70 countries. Hood’s exhibit was further augmented by Sommer’s friend and fellow crèche aficionado, the Rev. Richard Kukowski. Today, Hood maintains 100 unique crèches as part of its archive.
FREDERICK, MD
cruisehive.com

Two Carnival Cruise Ships Converting to Domestic Sailings in Australia

With continued restrictions in Australia, Carnival Cruise Line now plans on resuming in the country in 2022 with domestic sailings. The two Carnival cruise ships that operate from the country will not be offering international itineraries. Carnival Australia Domestic Sailings. Even though the cruise industry down under has not been...
ECONOMY
wpguynews.com

Mapped: Economic Freedom Around the World

How would you define a country’s economic freedom?. The cornerstones of economic freedom by most measures are personal choice, voluntary exchange, independence to compete in markets, and security of the person and privately-owned property. Simply put, it is about the quality of political and economic institutions in countries. Based...
ECONOMY
cruisehive.com

Two More Carnival Cruise Ships are Returning to Service

It’s Carnival Sunshine and Carnival Liberty to the rescue this week as both ships are back to service much earlier than expected on December 19. While both ships are covering for Carnival Horizon, Carnival Liberty will be operating from Miami, and Carnival Sunshine will be sailing from Fort Lauderdale & Miami.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisefever.net

Carnival Corporation Opens New Cruise Terminal in Dubai

Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company operating nine cruise lines and over 80 cruise ships, celebrated the opening of a new terminal in Dubai. The new twin-terminal facility, located in the heart of modern Dubai, is conveniently located for international visitors traveling in and out of Dubai. Dubai Harbour’s spectacular backdrop, iconic vista, and accessible location are combined with a diverse range of living, retail, and hospitality options, as well as extensive berthing facilities, to form the region’s most distinctive lifestyle offering – including experiences such as Dubai Harbour Yacht Club, Dubai Harbour Pier Club, Dubai Harbour Marinas, Skydive Dubai, and Zero Gravity.
LIFESTYLE
cruisefever.net

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Is Headed to Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, will head to Port Canaveral next November and offer cruises to the Caribbean. Wonder of the Seas will enter service in March offering cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean from Ft. Lauderdale. The cruise ship will reposition to Port Canaveral in November sailing week long itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
cruiseindustrynews.com

Crystal Shuffles Early 2022 for Endeavor, Adds New Itineraries

Crystal announced today it has added a series of 10- to 15-night voyages visiting ports in Antarctica, South America, and Europe to Crystal Endeavor’s schedule for spring 2022. Currently open for sale, the new voyages will take place from March 1 to April 29, 2022, visiting 31 ports in...
INDUSTRY
luxurylaunches.com

Dubai is building the worlds first floating 5-star luxury resort which will have villas that can ‘sail’ elsewhere

Dubai is home to all things magnificent and larger-than-life. The city boasts the most exclusive beaches and luxury accommodations globally, and joining the bandwagon is Luxury hotelier Kempinski. Come 2023, Dubai will flaunt a Floating Palace surrounded by 12 other floating luxury villas, also a first for Dubai. We have seen South Korea’s plans to build the world’s first floating city; Saudi Arabia, too, is planning something similar with their ambitious eight-sided floating city. Qatar is planning a 152 room floating luxury resort that will spin to generate electricity. How could Dubai then not do something equally if not more exquisite? The Swiss-based luxury hotel management company will first create the main building of the floating palace in four parts.
MIDDLE EAST
TravelPulse

Holiday Gifts From Around the World

Traveling before the holidays can be a daunting task, especially when you have to consider finding great gifts while abroad. But it’s actually much easier than one would think. Oftentimes the most thoughtful gifts are the ones you least expect, and that’s why finding gifts from around the world...
LIFESTYLE

