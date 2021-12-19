ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

21-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 5 days ago
From The Tribune staff reports CALHOUN COUNTY — A Jacksonville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday, December 19, at approximately 4:30 a.m....

The Trussville Tribune

South Carolina man found dead in vehicle in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A South Carolina man was found dead in a vehicle in Birmingham on Friday, December 24, at approximately 11:55 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Jesse James Valone, 29, of Greenville, South Carolina, was located unresponsive in a silver Dodge pickup by West Precinct officers in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

29-year-old shot and killed in reported robbery

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 29-year-old was shot and killed during a reported robbery on Tuesday, December 21, around 7:40 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Jequaris Jerryll McCann, 29, of Birmingham, was fatally wounded when he was shot during a reported robbery at 2121 19th Street Ensley (Marathon Gas […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Plane crash in Marion County injures pilot

From The Tribune staff reports MARION COUNTY — A plane crash injures the pilot, sole occupant, on Tuesday, December 21, at approximately 2:24 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), A Beech Model D-55 Fixed Wing twin-engine plane crashed in a field near Interstate 22 behind the Love’s Truck Stop at exit 14. […]
MARION COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: 13-year-olds death said to be accidental

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is conducting a death investigation involving a juvenile, which occurred on Tuesday, December 21, shortly after 9 p.m. According to the BPD, Jeremiah Pruitt, 13, of Birmingham, was found lying unresponsive in the front yard of a residence located at 1500 block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Woman wanted in connection to shooting that injured two teens

From The Tribune staff reports GADSDEN — A woman is wanted by Gadsden Police Department for a shooting that occurred on Saturday, December 18, around 6:15 p.m. According to the Central Alabama Crimestoppers, Dexterniey “Big Dex” Procosia Deshynnette Russell, 25, s wanted for her involvement in a shooting that occurred at a convenience store. Gadsden […]
GADSDEN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

13-year-old shot and killed in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 13-year-old was shot and killed in Birmingham on Tuesday, December 21, at approximately 9:06 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jeremiah Pruitt, 13, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury inside a private residence located in the 1500 block of 51st Street Ensley in Birmingham. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: 23-year-old charged in shooting death of Birmingham firefighter

From The Tribune staff reports PELHAM — A 23-year-old man has been charged with the murder of an off-duty Birmingham firefighter. According to the Pelham Police Department (PPD), detectives obtained a murder warrant Monday, December 20, charging Aristola Devinci Jenkins in the shooting death of 46-year-old Christopher Lee Easter. Related Story: One dead after shooting […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

One dead after shooting in Pelham

From The Tribune staff reports PELHAM — One person was shot and killed in a Pelham afternoon shooting on Sunday, December 19. According to Carol Robinson at AL.com, officers responded to West Stonehaven Circle around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Robinson said that […]
PELHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Leeds Police arrest woman for bicyclist’s death

From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The Leeds Police Department has arrested a woman on Thursday, December 16, at approximately 11:02 p.m. for a bicyclist’s death. According to the St. Clair Jail records, Amber Green, 26, has been arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and criminally negligent vehicular homicide of […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting death of Montevallo woman

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A suspect was arrested on Wednesday, December 15, in connection to the shooting death of a Montevallo woman. According to Carol Robinson at AL.com, Andrea Deshea Mason, 27, 0f Birmingham, has been charged with the murder of 31-year-old Jona Renee Mckenzie. Related Story: UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

ALEA issues a missing and endangered person alert

Form The Tribune staff reports ELMORE COUNTY — The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Christopher Hafley, 68, was last seen on Sunday, December 12, wearing blue jeans with a button-down polo style shirt in the area of […]
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Coroner: Birmingham bicyclist killed in Leeds

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — A Birmingham man riding a bicycle was killed as a result of an accident here early Wednesday evening. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports that 59-year-0ld Mark Lyle Miller was struck by a vehicle while cycling along U.S. Highway 78 in Leeds. Leeds police officers are searching for […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

