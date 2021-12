Despite widespread inflation and supply chain slowdowns, American spending patterns have been on the upswing. That growth, however, appears to have slowed somewhat in November and could be further threatened by the spread of the Omicron variant. Consumer spending rose 0.6%, or by $104.7 billion, in November compared to October, according to Thursday data from the Commerce Department. In October, personal household spending rose 1.3% compared to September. In general, the spending increase was seen in categories such as housing and utilities services as well as gasoline and motor vehicles. As experts predicted, widespread shortages from supply chain delays prompted consumer to...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO