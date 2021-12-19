ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Lina Wertmüller obituary

By Quentin Falk
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Lina Wertmuller in 2012. In the 1970s she was a headline guest at the Oxford film festival.

When the great Italian film-maker Lina Wertmüller and her fellow controversialist the Polish director Walerian Borowczyk (maker of Immoral Tales) were invited to be headline guests at the Oxford film festival in the late 1970s they were quite unaware that the event wore its lack of a hospitality budget like a badge of merit.

Anxious to help out, I offered my mother-in-law’s small terraced house as a possible venue for a party to try to impress two of Europe’s finest. The result was a surprisingly successful gathering for afternoon tea as the pair took politely to chintz and fruitcake, belying their often contentious on-screen imagery. My mother-in-law, ever the perfect host, still hadn’t a clue who they were even after they left.

Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmüller, the first woman to be nominated for a directing Oscar (for 1975's Seven Beauties), died on December 9. After working as an assistant director for Federico Fellini on 8 1/2, Wertmüller went on to become a prolific and distinctive filmmaker in her own right, combining politics and sex and humor in films like The Seduction of Mimi and Swept Away. In an interview with Criterion, she stated: "I consider myself a director, not a female director. I think there's no difference. The difference is between good movies and bad movies. We should not make other distinctions."
