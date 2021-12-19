ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Oregon state Senator makes play to shift eastern counties to Idaho

By Les Zaitz
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IEyuy_0dR3RVyv00

An eastern Oregon legislator is being called on his declaration that he would advance the idea of moving portions of Oregon to Idaho – if county commissioners asked.

Such legislation would be a big step forward for a quixotic political effort to reject governance by Oregon officials and seek the embrace of a more Republican, more conservative Idaho government.

And it  would bring the dissatisfaction coursing through many areas of rural Oregon to the capital.

State Sen. Lynn Findley , R-Vale, is considering doing so even though he’s not enthusiastic about the idea.

In October, he told a gathering in John Day that if county commissioners would bring him a letter requesting legislation, he would act.

Sandie Gilson, manager of a title company and the Grant County leader of the Move Oregon’s Border movement, was at that meeting. She asked him if he’d introduce legislation to help the cause.

“He responded that he would like a letter from the county commissioners requesting the bill to be brought to the Senate,” Gilson said in an email recounting the meeting.

On Wednesday, the Grant County Court – the equivalent of a county commission – produced just that, signing a letter to Findley and state Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane.

County Judge Scott Myers said he signed the letter reluctantly.

“We did the letter because Sen. Findley asked us to,” said Myers.

Myers finds the whole matter a “distraction” and “waste of energy.”

The letter noted that in May, 62% of the Grant County voters casting ballots supported a measure requiring local government discussions about the border move.

“We ask that you move this item forward to the Oregon Legislature in the near future,” said the letter, signed by Myers and Commissioners Sam Palmer and Jim Hamsher. “We, as the governing body of Grant County, do not intend to show favor or opposition, but only to represent the will of the people.”

READ IT: Grant County Court letter

Findley, a former city manager and BLM fire manager, said “I don’t have an opinion” on whether any portion of Oregon should be surrendered to Idaho.

He said any legislation he introduced would be because he often introduces legislation at the request of constituents.

Findley said he has asked legislative lawyers to outline for him what would be the next legal steps toward a transfer.

“This is a big lift,” said Findley, who added he doesn’t think the idea is “practical.”

Mike McCarter, the LaPine man who is the driving force behind Move Oregon’s Border, said Wednesday that he appreciated Grant County’s actions.

He said legislators are the “decision makers” regarding any boundary shift. He said at this point he wants legislators to form a committee or work group “to sit down and starting to look at what this would look like, to release rural counties to Idaho.”

He said he’s not after a legislative vote now on the move itself.

Shifting boundaries would take approval by the Oregon and Idaho legislatures and Congress.

Palmer, one of the Grant County commissioners, said he doesn’t think local voters really were backing a move to Idaho.

“They wanted to send a message to the governor and that’s why they voted the way they did,” Palmer said.

Myers thinks more Grant County residents oppose the idea than support it. He said of letters flowing to the county commissioners, most object to living in Idaho.

“One or two think it is a great idea,” Myers said.

Besides Grant County, voters in Baker, Union, Malheur, Lake, Harney, Jefferson and Sherman counties have backed measures requiring county officials to discuss the idea. This week, the movement turned in what it said were enough signatures to force similar votes in Douglas and Klamath counties next year.

The idea of carving off a chunk of Oregon and handing it to Idaho leaves public officials wondering how that would work.

Palmer wants to know, for instance, what would happen to cases pending in Oregon state courts or to those licensed in professions and trades in Oregon who would go under Idaho’s jurisdiction.

McCarter himself has questions. He’s curious, for instance, what would happen to state pensions for Oregon’s retired public employees.

Findley said he talks often on the floor of the Senate “about the frustration level of eastern Oregon…Eastside residents, rural Oregon residents, do not feel they get a fair shake.”

Findley said no other county commission has asked him to back such legislation. He said if he did advance it, he’d offer other legislators the chance to join him as co-sponsors.

He said he won’t do so in the session scheduled for February, when legislators are limited to introducing two bills. Findley said he already has his two in.

As for legislation regarding border-moving issues?

“That’s a long way away,” Findley said.

This story was originally produced by the Oregon Capital Chronicle which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus, including the Daily Montanan, supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oregon Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence.

The post Oregon state Senator makes play to shift eastern counties to Idaho appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 286

AMERICAN PATRIOTIII%
5d ago

THIS ISTHE PRODUCT OF NOT HAVING YOUR VOICE HEARD. for everybody who sat there and told us we would never make it this far and who keep telling us it's not going to happen well guess what we now have approval from Idaho's legislator and governor. Also reiterate this 86% of the States GDP It produced by those of us who are voting to leave. Or then Eugene in Salem only produce 4.8% of the States GDP our Coastline only produces another 6.9%. And with the failing fish industry Oregon Eugene Salem will no longer have a GDP. we will rise up against those from the north and take our state back oh, and there's absolutely nothing you can do about it you won't even have a say, at this point 27 of 33 Counties have a 61% voter approval which by US Constitution and legislation will allow us to move our borders and take our state back.

Reply(97)
36
???✌
5d ago

it will be sad for Oregon to split fat this sharing a gold Nazi government namely Kate Brown has completely destroyed this state and the faith of all the people everybody hates her she has no right doing what she's doing they do not work for the people they don't even try to work for the people I'm in the wrong County I sure wish I could join you guys good luck

Reply(14)
23
Man with a brain
5d ago

A far better solution is to take the biggest part of Oregons problems, "Portland" and give it to Washington."Portland, Washington" has a nice ring to it doesn't it!

Reply
9
Related
Daily Montanan

Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states

Most states in the U.S. are in violation of a major federal drug statute. The 1971 Controlled Substances Act lists marijuana in the most dangerous category defined in the law, on par with cocaine and heroin because of its supposed potential for abuse and lack of medical applications. But 36 states plus the District of […] The post Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Montanan

The Montana solution for saving our nation’s wild horses

December marks the 50th anniversary of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act, an important piece of legislation intended to protect and preserve these wild animals on the Western range, including in the Pryor Mountains of Montana. The act, which passed by a unanimous vote in Congress, declared that: “Wild free-roaming horses and burros are […] The post The Montana solution for saving our nation’s wild horses appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana joins lawsuit challenging vaccine mandate for Head Start employees

Montana has joined 23 other states in asking a federal judge to permanently and temporarily stop the Biden administration vaccine and mask mandates for Head Start and Early Head Start students, employees and staff, according to a press release from Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office. The interim rule requires all individuals involved with the programs […] The post Montana joins lawsuit challenging vaccine mandate for Head Start employees appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Feds nix Montana’s plan to charge Medicaid enrollees higher premiums

The federal government has told Montana that its plan to increase premiums for Medicaid expansion must start winding down because it runs contrary to the program’s purpose of helping more low-income Montanans find healthcare. However, the federal government signed off on the state dropping its “continuous eligibility,” provisions which automatically enrolled a person for an […] The post Feds nix Montana’s plan to charge Medicaid enrollees higher premiums appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Idaho State
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Idaho Government
Daily Montanan

COVID-19 leading cause of death among Montana Native Americans in 2020

COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in 2020 among Montana’s native population, despite the state’s seven reservations instituting stricter public health mitigation measures compared to the rest of the state, according to a December report released by the Department of Public Health and Human Services. The report found COVID-19 was responsible for 251 of […] The post COVID-19 leading cause of death among Montana Native Americans in 2020 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

What’s right in Montana state government

In G.K. Chesterton’s novel, “The Ball and the Cross,” he – in greater detail than I’ll bore you with – explains the paradox of news: What happens in most corners of the world on any given day is normal, routine. But that never gets reported. Instead, when someone falls off a ladder or a building, […] The post What’s right in Montana state government appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

City of Missoula loses ‘bad faith’ claims in water case, may be on the hook for millions

The City of Missoula has owned its own water utility for four years, and it’s made investments in infrastructure as Mayor John Engen promised it would when he took the Carlyle Group to court to force a sale of the water company, then Mountain Water Co. Now, another bill is coming due for the city […] The post City of Missoula loses ‘bad faith’ claims in water case, may be on the hook for millions appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana to change way prisoners are counted

The Montana Districting and Apportionment commission is moving forward with its plan to change how incarcerated people in the state are counted for the purposes of legislative redistricting, voting to send out a request for proposals to vendors who may be able to do the necessary analysis in a meeting earlier this month. The commissioners […] The post Montana to change way prisoners are counted appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#The Grant County Court#The Oregon Legislature
Daily Montanan

Snow followed by freezing temps expected in Montana over holiday weekend

With snow, wind and cold on the way, holiday travelers will need to be especially diligent navigating highways and passes while skiers may benefit from better riding conditions. Starting Thursday afternoon, a cold front that plans to stick around to the middle of next week will be making its way through Montana, according to NWS […] The post Snow followed by freezing temps expected in Montana over holiday weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

First known case of omicron detected in Montana

The first known case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in Montana, the Department of Public Health and Human Services said on Monday. “DPHHS officials have detected the Omicron variant through testing of positive COVID-19 samples from two Montana residents in their 30s with travel history to South Africa,” the department said in […] The post First known case of omicron detected in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Judge: Public Service Commission districts likely violate the U.S. Constitution

A federal judge has ruled the current Montana Public Service Commission districts are likely unconstitutional and has also issued a temporary restraining order against Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen from certifying candidates running for the positions. United States District Judge Donald W. Molloy said that the case, filed by three residents including former Republican […] The post Judge: Public Service Commission districts likely violate the U.S. Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

‘Dark money’ prosecutor sues state in public records row

A Billings attorney known for his involvement in prosecuting campaign finance violations is suing the state over a public records fight he’s picked with several top officials, including Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras and Attorney General Austin Knudsen. Gene Jarussi, an attorney who represented the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices in high-profile litigation related to campaign […] The post ‘Dark money’ prosecutor sues state in public records row appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Daily Montanan

New Mexico woman pleads guilty to calling in threat to MT Trappers Association fundraiser

A New Mexico woman is facing up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine after admitting to phoning in a threat to a May 8 fundraiser hosted by the Montana Trappers Association. Dora Sandra Gomez, 64, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, pleaded guilty to interstate communication of a threat on Dec. 15, the U.S. […] The post New Mexico woman pleads guilty to calling in threat to MT Trappers Association fundraiser appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

COVID shots for kids are scarce and demand is mixed in rural Montana

When children ages 5 to 11 were approved for Pfizer’s lower-dose pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in November, Annie Edwards was eager to get her daughter Hannah, then 5, the shot because of underlying health conditions she has stemming from her premature birth. “She was on a ventilator for the first month of her life. Throughout this […] The post COVID shots for kids are scarce and demand is mixed in rural Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

When the sap starts to flow (in Montana)

On a mild spring day in 2015, David Knudson had an uncharacteristic amount of time on his hands. He had recently left his job as a cheese maker at Lifeline Creamery to stay home with his children.    Standing in his yard and looking up at the trees in front of his house, Knudson felt a […] The post When the sap starts to flow (in Montana) appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Court hears challenge to state’s new birth certificate law

The challenge to Montana’s change in how it amends sex on a birth certificate got its first hearing in a Yellowstone County District Court on Wednesday, as attorneys for the state argued the case should be dismissed while attorneys for two transgender clients argue the state needs to enact a preliminary injunction to revert back […] The post Court hears challenge to state’s new birth certificate law appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

My friend, Judy Martz

One summer afternoon, prior to the 1996 Montana gubernatorial election, I was baling hay and my wife came out and waved me down to say the governor had called and wanted me to come to a meeting at the Governor’s residence in an hour.  I wanted to finish the hay but had worked for four […] The post My friend, Judy Martz appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POLITICS
Daily Montanan

UPDATED: County officials relieved after Secretary of State delays new election system

The decision Monday by the Montana Secretary of State’s Office to delay implementation of an elections management system created relief for some county elections officials who have said critical features still need work. “I was scared to death that we were going to transfer,” said Rina Fontana Moore, clerk and recorder in Cascade County, following […] The post UPDATED: County officials relieved after Secretary of State delays new election system appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

The U.S. Senate has historic opportunity to break cycle of poverty

It is finally time for the U.S. Senate to pass the Build Back Better legislation, and it can’t come soon enough. Many families have not financially recovered from the pandemic, and with the cost of gas, food, and other necessities rising worldwide, people are really struggling. This legislation will improve the quality of life for […] The post The U.S. Senate has historic opportunity to break cycle of poverty appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Billings Heights water district sued by president, vice president for alleged illegal meeting

A Yellowstone County water district that has a history of rancorous politics and lawsuits is being accused by its president and vice president of holding an illegal, improper meeting to change leadership, bylaws and cutting the public out of participation, in violation of the state’s constitution. The County Water District of Billings Heights, which serves […] The post Billings Heights water district sued by president, vice president for alleged illegal meeting appeared first on Daily Montanan.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy