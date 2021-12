Legendary women’s college basketball coach Muffet McGraw threw shade at UConn and ESPN on Wednesday in a podcast interview. McGraw won 936 games as the head coach for Notre Dame and Lehigh during the course of her illustrious career. She won two NCAA championships and made the Final Four nine times. She’s a Basketball Hall of Famer but even off the court, the rivalry with the Huskies doesn’t appear to have died.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO