TikTok’s Latest Trend Is Inspired by the Home Swap In “The Holiday”

Get ready for Indie Sleaze, Avant Apocalypse, and more. In Meryl Streep’s iconic cerulean sweater monologue from The Devil Wears Prada, the Wintourian Miranda Priestly decrees that fashion executives’ decisions create a mass trickle-down effect, ostensibly taking credit for the initiation of the trend cycle. While this isn’t exactly true nowadays, the trends that haven’t even come to fruition yet have already been decided. Fashion forecasters gather and analyze data for years in advance to gain insight into what will be trending down the road. WGSN, one trend forecasting powerhouse, is a leading fashion prophet, calling colors, concepts, and styles far ahead of their day in the sun. Since a WGSN subscription is not within budget for most outside of the fashion industry, TikTok trend forecasters are filling in the gaps and rapidly gaining legitimacy in the trend forecasting business.
