TikTok’s Latest Trend Is Inspired by the Home Swap In “The Holiday”

There's something so satisfying about a year in review, especially when it comes to home decor and design. At Apartment Therapy, we're in the business of making decorating predictions, so this kind of year-end exercise is also about taking stock of whether our home decor premonitions came true. While 2021 may have been another strange year in the world, plenty of inspiring things happened from a decorating standpoint, and a lot of what took off in terms of interiors will still be relevant long after the clock strikes midnight, on Dec. 31. Take this walk down memory lane with me, and you'll be more than ready to redecorate and do something different after rediscovering these seven 2021 trends — many of which, yes, we predicted correctly!

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO