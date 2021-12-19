ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It or Skip It: ‘Christmas Takes Flight’ on CBS Wonders If a Small Town Pilot Can Win over a Scrooge’s Heart

By Brett White
Enter: Matt Hansen (Evan Williams), the big company rep who has the heart of a PowerPoint presentation and the charisma of a tax form. He only cares about the numbers — so much so that he absolutely will not let Sundancer waste money and resources for something called a “Santa Flight.” Yep, Matt wants to halt the airline from flying a whole bunch of underprivileged kids and their families to a Christmas village on Christmas Eve eve. Won’t he think of the children?

Jenny isn’t the only resident of Snowflake, Montana with problems to solve. Her widower dad doesn’t know how to get back on the dating scene, her slacker brother Charlie (Erik Gow) isn’t doing his job at Sundancer and won’t commit to his now ex-girlfriend Megan (Keisha Haines), and Jenny’s daughter Chloe (Kyra Leroux) can’t decide on a major. Will all of these problems get solved by the time a rerun of FBI: International comes on?

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: It’s a Wonderful Life is playing at the local theater and you better believe it’s brought up in this movie for a reason. Also, can we just talk about the morbid interest that holiday romance movies have with dead moms? Christmas Takes Flight has one, and so does Christmas Sail (Hallmark), One December Night (Hallmark), A Boy Called Christmas (Netflix), Holiday in Santa Fe (Lifetime), Mistletoe in Montana (Lifetime) — and that’s just from this year, and that’s just of the ones I’ve watched. Surely there’s something else that can bring a dad and daughter together!

Does the Title Make Any Sense?: Okay, sure, Christmas Takes Flight is technically a fine title. It’s a Christmas movie set at a small town airport. But I have to wonder why they hesitated to just name this movie The Santa Flight? Maybe because kids would tune in hoping to see jolly old St. Nick and would instead see a 30-something Scrooge in Brooks Brothers griping about unsold tickets.

The film’s heightened tone owes a lot to Lowes and Williams’ performances. Rarely have I seen two lead characters as diametrically opposed as Jenny and Matt. She’s always smiling, he’s always scowling — their relationship feels like Buddy the Elf trying to instill some Christmas cheer into the T-1000. Matt has one thing on his mind: terminating inessential employees and expenditures! None of this is bad. In fact, it’s highly entertaining to watch these two performers lean into these very familiar archetypes.

While Lowes and Williams continue to take big swings, Christmas Takes Flight settles into a cruising altitude. I actually think this movie’s greatest strength is its supporting cast. In a season where a lot of the films have felt more sparsely populated than usual (possibly due to COVID restrictions), Christmas Takes Flight actually gives us three romance plots in one movie. Jenny’s brother and handsome dad also get character arcs of their own, learning something about themselves and finding love along the way. It helps make this tiny town feel like part of a larger, but still tiny, world.

Overall, I think that CBS has made a solid debut in the modern era of holiday TV movies. It’s an era that has been dominated by Hallmark and Lifetime for a while, but CBS’s offerings feel different enough to not feel superfluous. The difference? Like I said with A Christmas Proposal, it’s all about the money. The look of Christmas Takes Flight really adds to the film’s overall quality. All the scenes look like they were shot on-location and not on hastily assembled sets, and the entire film has the sheen of a CBS drama to it. It’s a whole new look for the same old story.

