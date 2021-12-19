ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Wolf Witch Giant Fairy review – endearing family folk opera with an ageless streak

By Erica Jeal
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMrgc_0dR3QewN00
There’s a travelling-players feel … Wolf Witch Giant Fairy.

That’s three fairy-tale villains, right there in the title of Little Bulb’s new show, when most storytellers make do with one, but the only greediness here is that of Little Red Riding Hood’s nemesis. Staged at the Linbury theatre, with Little Bulb drawing on the creative resources of the Royal Opera, Wolf Witch Giant Fairy squishes three fairy stories together to make a gently subversive family show, infused with folk music, aimed at younger children but with a wry, ageless streak.

Clare Beresford’s plucky Little Red Riding Hood meets the Wolf on the way to her Grandmother’s house but then gets diverted; she meets the witch Baba Yaga, escapes after a frantic chase, and is washed ashore at the village where the Giant has stolen the golden harp. A few magic beans later, she climbs Jack-like up the beanstalk, saves the day and finally gets to her gran’s house – where Tom Penn’s Wolf, a deliciously arch, castanet-playing baddie in almost pantomime mode, eats her. That’s where the Fairy – bearded, and twirling a beautiful pair of butterfly wings – reveals herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bKiBo_0dR3QewN00
Delightful details ... Wolf Witch Giant Fairy. Photograph: Helen Murray

There’s a homespun, travelling-players feel to the whole thing, a kind of knowing awkwardness, that makes it feel grounded and timeless. That’s thanks partly to the delightful detail and wit of Samuel Wyer’s designs, especially the headpieces. It’s also thanks to the music, which is a flexible, almost constant backdrop to the storytelling: it draws on Italian and Balkan folk melodies, not that it ever does so self-consciously enough for you to realise. Little Bulb’s music director Dominic Conway leads from the guitar as part of a 10-strong cast; together they form an instrumental ensemble including piano, violin, accordion and dulcimer, and they take a role each. Opera audiences might recognise Peter Brathwaite’s self-important Narrator and Claire Wild’s Baba Yaga, throwing out high soprano notes with a fearsome cackle, but it’s Baba Yaga’s flamboyant Cat, played by the director, Alexander Scott, who can’t resist hogging the stage for a song.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Ichiko Aoba: Windswept Adan review – hypnotic, ghostly psych-folk

The Japanese composer Ichiko Aoba’s seventh record, the first to be released outside her country, offers a timely hidden door to another, quieter world. Drawing on her experience as a soundtracker of theatre productions and video games such as The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Windswept Adan finds Aoba moving beyond the simple voice-and-guitar arrangements of her previous releases to create, in collaboration with Taro Umebayashi, AKA Milk, a psych-folk sci-fi story set on Adan, a fictional island based on the Ryukyu archipelago.
VIDEO GAMES
The Guardian

The Humans review – Thanksgiving family drama turns apocalyptic

Stephen Karam has adapted his award-winning 2016 Broadway play for the cinema, and directs: the result is like an expressionist horror by Polanski. In theory, it’s about a family gathering for a Thanksgiving lunch, the sort of event that can usually be expected to bring about the phased disclosure of all the characters’ individual secrets and micro-tragedies. This feels more serious. These people look like the last group of humans left alive after some apocalyptic catastrophe, the remnants of homo sapiens being watched and examined at a distance by aliens. The grimly damp and undecorated duplex in which they have assembled could almost be a mass hallucination, triggered by a trauma worse than anything they’re talking about.
MOVIES
noisypixel.net

Re;Lord 2 ~The witch of Cologne and black cat~ Review – Effusive Idiosyncrasy

Eroge with captivating character exchanges, whether philosophical or humorous, always stand out in the genre. While they are usually associated with lustful scenes, there are occasional gems that try to be somewhat thought-provoking and ambitious. The Escu:de-developed Re;Lord 2 ~The witch of Cologne and black cat~ is one such title...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera House#Folk Music#The Royal Opera#Performing#Giant#Italian#Balkan
popwrapped.com

Review: Soman Chainani Reinvents Fairy Tales With ‘Beasts And Beauty’

Re-imaginings or re-workings of familiar, much-loved favourites, in several art forms including TV, film and books has become increasingly popular and more widely seen in the last few years and the new book from Soman Chainani, ‘Beasts And Beauty: Dangerous Tales’, is the latest in what will surely be an ever-growing list of such works.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IndieWire

‘The Velvet Queen’ Review: Gorgeous Quest for Tibetan Snow Leopard Paints a Cynical View of Humanity

Reflections on nature, humanity’s negligence, and mortality, as well as an inquiry into the righteousness of restraint, all propel “The Velvet Queen” (“La Panthère des Neiges”), a new documentary from director Marie Amiguet. Part travelogue, part meditation, it’s a journey in search of the elusive Tibetan snow leopard, “the spirit of the mountain” high in the Himalayas, a quest guided by Vincent Munier, a life-long naturalist, and professional wildlife photographer. Accompanying him at 16,400 ft in subzero temperatures is globetrotter and writer Sylvain Tesson, who also narrates. The two venture into the wild, beautiful, yet daunting region “unmarked by human hand,”...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre/Opera Review: Purcell’s ‘A Fairy Queen’ at the Baltimore Theatre Project and the Atlas Performing Arts Center

“Momentary as a sound, Swift as a shadow, short as any dream…” This quote by Shakespeare’s character Lysander perfectly describes the INSeries production of Henry Purcell’s “A Fairy Queen,” a radio-style musical play based on Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” performed December 3-5, 2921 at the Baltimore Theatre Project and Washington’s Atlas Performing Arts Center. “Sound, music!” (again quoting Shakespeare) were the watchwords of this production. Almost no props were used except an “ON AIR” sign, applause placards, and microphones to represent the show being located in a radio studio. What made this version different from a “concert opera” version of Purcell’s Baroque 1692 “semi-opera” were sound effects and a highly involved retelling of the Shakespearean comedy, complete with radio narrator.
BALTIMORE, MD
Brainerd Dispatch

Review: Family makes ‘Encanto’ magical

The Madrigals certainly do. The extraordinary family has made a home for themselves and founded a community hidden in the mountains of Colombia that is nothing short of magical. Alma Madrigal, the matriarch of the family, fled with her husband from the violence that plagued parts of the South American...
MOVIES
theparisreview.org

Fairy Fatale

Marie-Catherine Le Jumel de Barneville was born into a rich family in the fall of 1652. At thirteen, she was wed by her mother to the middle-aged Baron d’Aulnoy, who had purchased his title. Three months pregnant that same year, in the summer of 1666, she inked a jinx in the margins of a fifteenth-century religious play from their library:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

‘Bye Bye Morons’ Review (‘Adieu les cons’): César Winner Pales in Comparison to Its Influences

A suicidal IT specialist and a blind archivist help a dying woman find the child she gave up for adoption in French director Albert Dupontel’s “Adieu les cons,” rechristened “Bye Bye Morons” in the U.S. (though “So Long, Suckers!” would’ve probably be a better translation). If you’re wondering how the iconoclastic Dupontel would incorporate such a trio into a comedy, drama, satire or farce, therein lies the issue: “Bye Bye Morons” tries to be all four of those genres at once, often to its detriment. The visually inventive helmer, whose films are frequently based on dark and provocative ideas, again uses...
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance fiance star Ari lost 50 lbs in a totally bizarre way

Ari from 90 Day Fiance has clearly dropped the pounds since joining the cast of 90 Day Fiance. You might think she done an exercise or diet regime, but how she done it is totally unexpected. TLC star Ariela Weinberg‘s relationship with Biniyam has been airing on-screen since Season 2.
WEIGHT LOSS
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

87K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy