Nikki Bloemen can’t help but think about the craziness that has enveloped her life in the last year. And she certainly looks at it with fondness. Recently, she took the time to look at her career with Rampart volleyball with great perspective. She was a player, a really good player, for the Rams. During her senior season, she helped the team reach the Denver Coliseum to play in the Class 5A state volleyball tournament. But the Rams just couldn’t hang with the big Denver teams in the classification. The Rams finished third at state.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO