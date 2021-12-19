Chicago Med ends 2021 as most-watched medical drama of the season

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about its companion shows in Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? Just like you would imagine, there is a lot to go through here!. So where should we begin? Well, the only natural place is by going ahead and sharing the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode of any of these shows coming on tonight. The same goes for next week, as well. The reasoning why is rather simple, and also pretty clear when you look at the calendar: Christmas is just three days away! There is no real reason for the network to throw episodes on the air at a time when nobody is going to watch them.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO