Chicago Med ends 2021 as most-watched medical drama of the season

By Cody Schultz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021-22 fall season has been off to quite a start for NBC’s trio of One Chicago dramas with Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago PD enjoying another incredible season throughout the first weeks of the new fall season. Thus far this season, the One Chicago series are...

