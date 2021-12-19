ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Graphic Novel Based On Card Game SPOT IT!

By Anna Williams
GeekTyrant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpot It! is a gaming phenomenon and worldwide bestseller in the family games market. It’s a card game featuring cards with various pictures and various game modes. Now Asmodee is partnering...

geektyrant.com

bookriot.com

2022 Comics and Graphic Novels to Add to Your TBR

The excitement I feel at the end of every year as I look toward all the great books coming out next year is unlike any other. I mean, new books? To add to my TBR? Pure dopamine. It doesn’t matter that my TBR keeps getting longer and I can never hope to keep up. That’s what denial is for. (No, kidding, but seriously don’t let yourself get too hung up on stuff like there. There are way more books in existence already than you can ever hope to read, so just enjoy all the books you do read. Your brain will explode otherwise.)
COMICS
Macomb Daily

Kids Read: There’s a graphic novel for every reader

What comes to mind when you think of graphic novels? Maybe it’s superhero comics, easy reading or books not written for me. Though it’s true that some graphic novels have superheroes, there are many narratives including manga, coming of age, environmental justice, fantasy, and nonfiction. Today I want to recommend a few to dispel the myth that graphic novels are just one thing or meant for certain types of readers. Rather, they are one more way to explore new ideas and read about relatable characters, while also presenting a different narrative format that helps bolster reading comprehension and storytelling skills.
FERNDALE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Novels#Gaming#Game Modes#Mansions Of Madness
Apple Insider

Apple buys live-action show based on 'Surfside Girls' graphic novels

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has picked up "Surfside Girls" forApple TV+, a ten-episode live-action children's show based on the best-selling graphic novels from author Kim Dwinell.
TV & VIDEOS
houstoniamag.com

8 Graphic Novels You Should Pick Up For the Holidays

The comic book industry has been in full swing for the last several years as the popularity of superhero films rises. This holiday season is the perfect time to give Netflix a rest, and drive to the nearest comic book shop for a handheld adventure. But with DC Comics, Marvel, Image Comics, and more pumping out so many titles, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
techraptor.net

Return to Dragonlance With New Novels in 2022

For older fans of Dungeons and Dragons, the world of Dragonlance holds a certain nostalgic appeal. While they started as a series of novels, they became inextricably tied to the iconic tabletop RPG thanks to official supplements and prewritten adventures. Now after some legal trouble, the original creators have officially announced a brand new trilogy of novels coming in 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SuperHeroHype

Alex Ross Announces Fantastic Four: Full Circle Graphic Novel

Alex Ross Announces Fantastic Four: Full Circle Graphic Novel. Thanks to his photorealistic paintings of iconic superheroes, Alex Ross is one of the most celebrated comic creators in the history of the medium. Now, he’s gearing up to release a new story headlined by Marvel’s First Family. Via ComicBook.com, Ross has revealed details for Fantastic Four: Full Circle, a large-format graphic novel that hearkens back to the team’s earliest cosmic adventures.
COMICS
GeekTyrant

Humble Games Set To Publish CHINATOWN DETECTIVE AGENCY On PC

Humble Games has expanded its current partnership with General Interactive Co. by becoming the PC publisher for Chinatown Detective Agency. It was already publishing the game on consoles (Xbox One and Nintendo Switch), but now you can wishlist the game on PC via the Humble Store and Steam. Coming out in Spring 2022, the game is inspired by the classic Carmen Sandiego games of the 80s and 90s. Set in the future, you’ll travel through Singapore and the world pursuing criminals, clues, and witnesses. You’ll need to do real-world research and investigation to solve puzzles and uncover leads, and manage your time and money to solve cases from clients both well-intentioned and nefarious. It sounds like an interesting game to check out if you’re really into puzzles and mysteries.
VIDEO GAMES
minnesotamonthly.com

“CatStronauts” Author Explores Everyday Adventure in Graphic Novels for Kids

Minnesota author and illustrator Drew Brockington’s most recent graphic novels subtly explore what kids do to amuse themselves during everyday activities, like going on an airplane for the first time or visiting a museum. He knows that simple childhood memories like these can have a huge impact on people as they grow and discover what makes them happy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
GeekTyrant

REVIEW: CHORUS Uses New Flight Patterns On A Familiar Path

I love flying games. I love the ability to soar around and have the freedom of moving in any way that I want. However, I have a hard time thinking of games that gave me the swift and seemingly seamless experience of flight. Many have come close but fall short when in a dog fight or others suffer from long stretches of nothingness. Chorus, on the other hand, is easily one of the best, if not the best, flying experiences I’ve had in a game. While it might falter a bit in the quest progression or poor pacing, it stands as a good game that never feels like a spaceship gimmick.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Ubisoft is Remaking SPLINTER CELL

Splinter Cell is a classic stealth game from Ubisoft. Now, Ubisoft Toronto is remaking the classic game using their Snowdrop engine which is also being used for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and an upcoming Star Wars game. Matt West is serving as a producer and says that the game will still be linear and will have the spirit of the early games, but it will be built from the ground up including greatly enhanced visuals. You can learn more about the announcement from Ubisoft and the below video.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

New SEGA Genesis Games Added To Nintendo Switch Online Library

Nintendo has released a trailer to show off 5 new SEGA Genesis games that have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online library. You can now go back and relive the nostalgia of these five titles:. Altered Beast. Dynamite Headdy. Sword of Vermillion. Thunder Force II. ToeJame & Earl. I...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

eigoMANGA Announces Release Date for Winter Ember Graphic Novel

A man in search of answers and revenge. He has lost his past, he was tortured, and forced into isolation. This is the story of Arthur Artorias, the main protagonist of Sky Machine Studios’ upcoming stealth adventure game: Winter Ember. A press release about the announcement provides more details about how his story is coming to Graphic Novel form.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Critical Role Gets Another Graphic Novel

Dark Horse has announced the next in its series of Critical Role graphic novels. Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Fjord Stone will be released in July 2022 and will detail the origins of Fjord, the half-orc seafarer and unwilling avatar of Uka'toa's will. The new graphic novel will be written by Kevin Burke and Chris "Doc" Wyatt, two of the writers for the upcoming Amazon Prime animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, which adapts Critical Role's first campaign. Selina Espiritu will illustrate the graphic novel, with Diana Sousa coloring the comic and Ariana Maher lettering the book. Critical Role cast members Matthew Mercer (who created the world of Exandria) and Travis Willingham (who played Fjord on the show) contributed to the story. You can check out the cover for the graphic novel below:
COMICS
GeekTyrant

New Supernatural Graphic Novel HOLLOW From Co-Creator Of LUMBERJANES

Boom Studios has announced a new graphic novel called Hollow from Shannon Watters, the co-creator of the bestselling worldwide phenomenon Lumberjanes, and co-writer debut author Branden Boyer-White, rising star artist Berenice Nelle, and colorist Kaitlyn Musto. It will be a supernatural queer romance that revolves around the classic legend of the Headless Horsemen. Here is the official synopsis:
COMICS

