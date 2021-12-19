New Graphic Novel Based On Card Game SPOT IT!

What comes to mind when you think of graphic novels? Maybe it’s superhero comics, easy reading or books not written for me. Though it’s true that some graphic novels have superheroes, there are many narratives including manga, coming of age, environmental justice, fantasy, and nonfiction. Today I want to recommend a few to dispel the myth that graphic novels are just one thing or meant for certain types of readers. Rather, they are one more way to explore new ideas and read about relatable characters, while also presenting a different narrative format that helps bolster reading comprehension and storytelling skills.
Comments / 0