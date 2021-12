The Green Bay Phoenix men gave Minnesota a scare while the Wisconsin Badgers men kick off the holiday weekend against George Mason in college basketball action. The Phoenix men led for the final 10 minutes of the first half but ran out of gas in the team's 72-56 loss to the Golden Gophers on the road. Freshman Kamari McGee led the Phoenix with 14 points while transfer guard Donovan Ivory added another 11 points. The Golden Gophers outscored the Phoenix 44-27 in the second half and pulled away in the final minutes to keep its status as one of the few one-loss teams in college basketball. The Phoenix won't play again until December 30th when they battle the Norse of Northern Kentucky.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO