Investment bankers who hired George Osborne split £30m pandemic profits

Despite the pandemic disrupting global economic activity, stocks, for the most part, have surged from the catastrophic March 2020 lows. With lockdowns keeping people isolated at home, worrying about their economic futures, many took to day trading and short-term trading, fueled with stimulus and pandemic unemployment assistance. Others joined in on the fun because they were bored. This unprecedented shift led to the creation of retail trading blocs that for the first time in history represented formidable competition to established hedge funds and professional money managers. Remember Gamestop and AMC? The number of shares traded by the customers of large brokers rose from 700M shares a day before the pandemic to 2.9B per day earlier this year. Stocktwits is the pioneering social platform for investors and trading to come together to discuss, learn, evaluate and generate investment ideas. Credited with devising the social dollar-sign hashtag or “cashtag” to represent tickers ($), the platform founded back in 2008 in the midst of a different financial crisis, surged in popularity during the pandemic with traders and investors using the platform for forums, research, trading rooms, quotes, news, and sentiment analysis. Stocktwits now has over 5M active monthly users for its freemium product that offers a number of enhanced features for paid users including proprietary research and access to subscriber communities.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO