17-year-old boy dies after shooting in Ocean View area of Norfolk

Police car is photographed in Norfolk, Va., on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot

A teenager has died of a gunshot would suffered in a shooting Saturday afternoon, Norfolk police said.

Police found a 17-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries when responding to a report of shooting in the 9600 block of Duffy’s Lane in Ocean View.

The teenager was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Norfolk police are investigating.

Dave Ress, 757-247-4535, dress@dailypress.com