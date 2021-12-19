ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

17-year-old boy dies after shooting in Ocean View area of Norfolk

By Dave Ress, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02sYUH_0dR3PJZ100
Police car is photographed in Norfolk, Va., on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot

A teenager has died of a gunshot would suffered in a shooting Saturday afternoon, Norfolk police said.

Police found a 17-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries when responding to a report of shooting in the 9600 block of Duffy’s Lane in Ocean View.

The teenager was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Norfolk police are investigating.

Dave Ress, 757-247-4535, dress@dailypress.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ocean View#Norfolk Police#The Virginian Pilot A#Pilotonline Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy