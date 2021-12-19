Three Pop-Up Clinics Open As COVID Cases Rise In Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) – As case numbers go up the number of people getting lined up to get vaccinated is getting longer.

As CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reports, Illinois has seen the highest number of daily COVID cases in over a year.

While the state’s weekly average in COVID deaths remains far below what was seen last year,

The majority of hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated. Most of them are from the delta variant surge — leaving available ICU beds in the state just under 10 percent.

Long lines formed outside of Cook County’s Health Center in North Riverside where they had a booster pop-up clinic last week. More pop-ups are expected to open in the city Sunday.

“We know unvaccinated individuals are 50 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID compared to individuals who are vaccinated and boosted,” said Cook County Senior Medical Officer Dr. Kiran Joshi

Those three clinics are located in different parts of the city – one in Arlington Heights, North Riverside, and one at the health center in Blue Island.

No appointments are necessary for those vaccine clinics that will run from 10 a.m. until four p.m. Sunday.