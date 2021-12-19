ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The good, the bad, the promising sustainability developments

By Alyssa Sporrer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSustainability earned a spot on many companies’ agendas this year. FreightWaves asked experts what the biggest positive and negative environmental developments were in supply chains in 2021. These responses have been edited for length and clarity. The positive. “We want to highlight the increase we have seen in...

Reuters

China c.bank says to promote healthy development of property market

SHANGHAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Saturday it will safeguard the legal rights of home buyers and better satisfy their reasonable living needs, vowing to promote healthy development of the country's real estate market. The statement from the People's Bank of China (PBOC), made following its...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Advance Denim Doubles Down on Sustainability with Vietnam Facility

As part of its ongoing investment in sustainable innovation, Advance Denim has brought eco-friendly manufacturing to life at its newest production facility in Nha Trang, Vietnam, named Advance Sico. The facility, completed in 2020, services the China-based denim manufacturer’s growing production needs in a new market that can help it serve more customers. Advance Sico has the same foundational goals as the company’s initial production center in Shunde, China. The manufacturer not only wants to supply its customers with the most innovative denim styles in Vietnam, but also mirror the sustainable innovations that have already served as the Shunde mill’s foundation. Upon building...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Sharks in the Thames and renewable energy records: Ten positive environment stories from 2021

From the accelerating extinction of species worldwide to wildfires in Siberia and record-breaking floods in China and Italy,  the slew of environmental disasters over the last year have been impossible to ignore.While Cop26 was able to go ahead in 2021 after being postponed due to the pandemic, the watered-down wording of the final agreement attracted criticism. The Glasgow pact only just kept the 1.5C goal alive – and that could unravel if countries don’t stick to their commitments and present more ambitious plans in future.But even in 2021, some positive environment stories emerged as ‘lost’ species were rediscovered, rewilding projects...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Cummins will make green hydrogen technologies in $47M Chinese joint venture

Cummins Inc. has formed a 50-50 joint venture with China Petrochemical Corp. to make green hydrogen more affordable and available. Called Cummins Enze, the joint venture in Guangdong Province will invest $47 million in a manufacturing plant to produce proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers. An electrolyzer is a system that uses electricity to break water into hydrogen and oxygen in a process called electrolysis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Emerge partners with EDRAY to ease drayage pain points

Freight procurement platform Emerge on Tuesday announced it is partnering with EDRAY to offer its global shipping customers access to drayage solutions. EDRAY uses a unique way of solving drayages historic challenges within the space. By consolidating global shipments the company can use flow stacking, a process that coordinates a number of incoming port pickups so all containers are stowed together, making for an easier unloading process and eliminating the risk of detention and demurrage charges.
INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

Countries That Generate the Most Plastic Waste

Plastics, plastics, everywhere — and a lot of the plastic products we use and discard end up as waste in our landfills and waterways. The American Chemistry Council recorded 35.7 million tons of plastic generation in the U.S. in 2018. That same year, plastics accounted for 12.2% of municipal solid waste generation, with 14.8 tons […]
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Saving the planet and protecting bottom lines go hand in hand

Moving into 2022, sustainability is top of mind for consumers and logistics companies alike. Logistics has historically been a high carbon intensity industry, as transportation of all kinds accounts for approximately 29% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. That makes transportation the largest single contributor to greenhouse gas emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Developing Durable, Sustainable Fabrics: Challenges and Tradeoffs

As consumers harbor growing concerns about climate change, shoppers are demanding to know how their clothing was made and its impact on the environment. Extending garment wear life is one element of a circular economy that can significantly reduce a garment’s impact. The U.K.’s Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) estimates that extending the average life of a garment by just three months could result in a 5 to 10 percent reduction in its carbon, water and waste footprints. But getting consumers to do this is a key challenge. The LYCRA Company is hosting a series of global panel discussions with...
ENVIRONMENT
star-news.info

Sustainability Made Simple: Material Goods Tips for Sustainable Living

There are very few “things” we need as humans to live a good and contented life. The stuff we buy – the tools and gadgets we use, the things we surround ourselves with, and what we put on our bodies – are sometimes needed, often desired but not necessarily used on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. For those non-consumable items in our life, let’s consider a different form of ownership, use and reuse. As much as possible, the material goods that make up our consumption economy can be shared, live multiple lives and be revalorized for another day, another user, and for another purpose.
PORTLAND, OR
batonrougenews.net

Vedanta Aluminium unveils Sustainable Development Report for FY21

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Titled 'Nature, Nurture, Future', the report captures Environmental, SocialGovernance (ESG) sustainability highlights of FY 2020-21, such as:21% reduction in GHG emission intensity over FY 2011-12 baseline93% of mined out area rehabilitated for biodiversity management16.5 billion litres of water recycled for reuse in plant operationsDeep community welfare initiatives touching over 5 lakh people1.97 Million Metric Tonnes of aluminium producedApprox. USD 4.19 billion of economic value distributedVedanta Aluminium Business, India's largest producer of aluminium and its value-added products, unveiled its Sustainable Development Report (SDR) for FY 2020-21 on National Energy Conservation Day, in a campus connect program with the TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS). Students, alumni and faculty from TERI SAS participated in the programme.
INDUSTRY
Washington Post

EV Tax Credits Are Good. Protectionism Is Bad.

President Joe Biden says his Build Back Better plan aims to confront the “existential threat of climate change.” So it’s unfortunate that in privileging union jobs over just about any other goal, a crucial element of the legislation would do just the opposite. Included in Section 136401...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Flying cars and sunblock for roads: The best climate solutions of the year

The best way to tackle the worsening climate crisis is to slash emissions of greenhouse gases, which are largely released by burning fossil fuels. At the same time, allowing the natural world to recover from spiralling levels of degradation caused by human activity will draw down and store carbon, while also boosting biodiversity, helping to protect the planet.Getting on with this two-pronged approach ought to be our species’ number one priority. But while governments and businesses debate how they go about doing this, there have also been many useful developments in science, technology and in government policy that can support...
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Global logistics real estate specialist GLP eyes US IPO

In a transformational move for the company, GLP Pte. Ltd., the global real estate logistics provider and investment manager, reportedly is on track to go public in the U.S. A source familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that the company is planning an IPO for its investment business, which recently merged with U.S.-based GLP Capital Partners LP, or GCP, as part of a reorganization. According to the source, GLP has hired underwriters and could file confidentially for an IPO soon with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. GCP’s holdings will serve as the new group’s U.S. portfolio.
REAL ESTATE
freightwaves.com

Viewpoint: 3 inflationary warning signals the world can’t afford to miss

Another pandemic year is almost in the books and the forecasts of when the congestion will let up in 2022 have been flooding the news streams. But if COVID has shown us anything, it’s that this virus is the biggest source of uncertainty for the world. So what tea leaves can we look at for any insight? It’s simple: the flow of trade.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Business Secretary to hold ’emergency’ meetings with energy sector executives

The Government will reportedly hold “emergency” meetings with energy industry bosses to address rapidly rising wholesale gas prices.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet with chief executives of major suppliers on Monday, according to The Times, which reports the bosses are likely to ask for tax cuts and the relaxation of green levies.Mr Kwarteng, who is also the Energy Secretary, has already been talking to chief executives individually.Fears of runaway household bills in the new year have been mounting since rising gas prices began bankrupting suppliers in September. Since then, prices have risen from 54p per therm of gas to £4.50.Since...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

B2B e-commerce payments remain stuck in the past

Millennials now make up more than one-third of the workforce. Defined as those born between 1981 and 1996, they are the first generation that has been raised entirely on computers. And they are quickly moving into middle management and even senior management positions with companies. The generation that powered the...
RETAIL
Nature.com

Assessing regional performance for the Sustainable Development Goals in Italy

The monitoring report on progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in a global context involves a large number of actors as it represents probably the biggest change that our society is implementing. Actions at all levels, from local, regional and national to the aggregation of multiple countries (e.g. EU 27) are needed to achieve a sustainable future. This work focuses on a national perspective (Italy) where multi-criteria decision analysis (MCDA) is used to measure current performance. A sustainability score for each region is calculated from a set of 175 indicators contained in all 17 SDGs. Additionally, sustainability scores are disaggregated along the three pillars "“ social (1"“5, 10, 16, and 17), environmental (6, 13"“15) and economic (7"“9, 11, and 12). The results highlight the positive performance of northern regions and, in particular, of Trentino Alto Adige, which ranks first in the two considered scenarios. In addition, the relevance of territorial specificities emerges for which the analysis of individual SDGs shows different leading regions. It is noteworthy to highlight the performance of the environmental sub-group of SDGs in southern regions, in contrast to the social and economic sub-groups. Evidently, policy actions are needed to reduce the long-lasting North/South divide-yet the highlighted heterogeneous sustainability performance along the three dimensions calls for well targeted policy measures necessary to regain competitiveness at a European and global level, without compromising with environmental sustainability.
ECONOMY

