ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

More than $130 million in federal funding for New York’s airports

By Richard Roman
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P7KFp_0dR3OHTg00

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( NEWS10 ) – U.S. Senators announced more than $136,977,897 in federal funds have been allocated through the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for 59 airports across New York State. The 2022 Fiscal Year funding can be used for improvements related to runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects.

Elmira-Corning Regional Airport receiving $1.6M from infrastructure bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says upstate airports connect businesses and residents and allow economic opportunities. The funding will allow airports to recover from the toll of the pandemic and meet the ever-increasing demand for air travel.

The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act will help New York’s airports create economic opportunity, facilitate tourism, and provide a safe and efficient travel experience said, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. Further federal resources can assist to bolster and modernizing New York’s infrastructure.

Hitting the road for the holidays? Some Thruway service plazas remain closed to travelers

A full list of recipients include:

Recipient City Amount
John F. Kennedy International New York 55,615,724
LaGuardia New York 28,405,348
Buffalo Niagara International Buffalo 7,277,246
Albany International Albany 5,568,244
Syracuse Hancock International Syracuse 5,301,945
Greater Rochester International Rochester 5,268,698
Westchester County White Plains 4,429,080
Long Island MacArthur New York 4,287,127
New York Stewart International New York 2,915,986
Elmira/Corning Regional Elmira/Corning 1,694,929
Plattsburgh International Plattsburgh 1,513,973
Niagara Falls International Niagara Falls 1,493,889
Ithaca Tompkins Regional Ithaca 1,418,953
Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field Binghamton 1,024,700
Ogdensburg International Ogdensburg 1,017,457
Watertown International Watertown 1,014,598
Republic Farmingdale 763,000
East Hampton East Hampton 295,000
Floyd Bennett Memorial Glens Falls 295,000
Columbia County Hudson 295,000
Massena International-Richards Field Massena 295,000
Penn Yan Penn Yan 295,000
Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field Potsdam 295,000
Griffiss International Rome 295,000
Adirondack Regional Saranac Lake 295,000
Saratoga County Saratoga Springs 295,000
Schenectady County Schenectady 295,000
Brookhaven Shirley 295,000
Francis S Gabreski Westhampton Beach 295,000
Genesee County Batavia 159,000
Canandaigua Canandaigua 159,000
Corning-Painted Post Corning 159,000
Cortland County-Chase Field Cortland 159,000
Dansville Municipal Dansville 159,000
Chautauqua County/Dunkirk Dunkirk 159,000
Joseph Y Resnick Ellenville 159,000
Tri-Cities Endicott 159,000
Oswego County Fulton 159,000
Hamilton Municipal Hamilton 159,000
Chautauqua County/Jamestown Jamestown 159,000
Fulton County Johnstown 159,000
Orange County Montgomery 159,000
Sullivan County International Monticello 159,000
Lt Warren Eaton Norwich 159,000
Cattaraugus County-Olean Olean 159,000
Albert S. Nader Regional Oneonta 159,000
Perry-Warsaw Perry 159,000
Hudson Valley Regional Poughkeepsie 159,000
Finger Lakes Regional Seneca Falls 159,000
Sidney Municipal Sidney 159,000
Warwick Municipal Warwick 159,000
Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field Wellsville 159,000
Bayport Aerodrome Bayport 110,000
Elizabeth Field Fishers Island 110,000
Hornell Municipal Hornell 110,000
Lake Placid Lake Placid 110,000
Malone-Dufort Malone 110,000
Piseco Piseco 110,000
Ticonderoga Municipal Ticonderoga 110,000
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Corning, NY
City
Jamestown, NY
City
Ticonderoga, NY
Corning, NY
Government
City
Massena, NY
City
Oneonta, NY
City
Wellsville, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
Cortland, NY
City
Seneca Falls, NY
City
Olean, NY
City
Dansville, NY
City
Ogdensburg, NY
Corning, NY
Lifestyle
City
Westhampton Beach, NY
City
Rome, NY
State
New York State
City
Bayport, NY
State
Washington State
City
Plattsburgh, NY
City
Chautauqua, NY
WETM 18 News

NY COVID latest: Sunday, December 19, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials. NYC mayor holds COVID briefing Mayor Bill de Blasio and Mayor-elect Eric Adams held a COVID-19 briefing Sunday afternoon, amid a sharp uptick […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Chuck Schumer
WETM 18 News

5 charts that show how pandemic-era travel has changed

(Stacker) – In December 2020, when many would normally be traveling to make it home for the holidays, U.S. air travel was significantly down as we plunged into the first pandemic holiday season. Despite more than 1 million daily air travelers each day for three days over the weekend before Christmas—a record for the pandemic—overall, air travel […]
TRAVEL
WETM 18 News

Holiday Happenings featuring Arbor Housing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As the holiday season continues, Arbor Housing is committed to helping residents in need through a variety of programs and services. “We really believe that every person deserves to have safe, decent, and affordable housing,” Susan Bull, CEO of Arbor Housing, told 18 News. Arbor Housing and Development is a progressive, […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Federal Funds#Senate#Albany International#Ithaca Tompkins#Greater Binghamton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Jobs
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy