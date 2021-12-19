Traffic Fatality in Jacksonville
December 19, 2021
Lee Evancho
Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, has claimed the life of a Jacksonville man. Kenneth David Smith, 21, was fatally injured when the 2016 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Smith, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Old Broadwell Mill Road approximately two miles west of Jacksonville city limits, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
