Traffic Fatality in Jacksonville

An inventory has recently been conducted of the evidence/property room by the Jacksonville Police Department. As of this date, December 14, 2021, the following attached firearms have been taken up and stored as confiscated, recovered, lost, abandoned, stolen, and/or stored for three months or more at the Jacksonville Police Department. Under the authority of the Jacksonville City Ordinance # 242, these firearms will become the property of the Jacksonville Police Department if no valid claim is made regarding ownership before 5:00p.m. on March 14, 2022, to be disposed of as prescribed by law:

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO