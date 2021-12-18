Update: Driver shot at end of chase taken to Grady Memorial, per PCPD and GSP

Update:

Georgia State Patrol provided the following information about this afternoon’s officer-involved shooting incident:

On Dec. 18, 2021, at 2:47 p.m., the Georgia State Patrol was notified that Polk County Police Department officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit on GA 1 traveling south approaching the Haralson County line.

Polk County P.D. requested assistance and troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to the area.

Troopers encountered the fleeing vehicle on GA 1 and took over as the primary units in the pursuit. After entering Haralson County, a trooper performed the P.I.T. maneuver to terminate the pursuit.

After a successful P.I.T. was performed, shots were fired by law enforcement.

The driver of the vehicle was injured and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was notified of the officer-involved shooting and is conducting an independent investigation of the incident. The Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Office of Professional Standards is conducting an internal investigation.

Previously posted:

The Polk County Police posted the following information in recent hours about the chase that ended in Haralson County with a suspect being shot after a pursuit started in Polk.

On December 18, 2021 the Polk County Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit that began as one of our officers attempted to stop a vehicle after the vehicle was driving recklessly on Piedmont Highway.

The pursuit began in Polk County with our agency as lead, and ultimately ended in Haralson County on Highway 27. At the end of the vehicle pursuits, shots were fired. We are not releasing any information at this point.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and is en route to the scene. They will provide a press release upon the completion of the on-scene investigation. No officers were injured.

One subject has been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.







Previously Posted:

The Georgia State Patrol remains on the scene with a driver after they were stopped in Haralson County following a chase that ended with an officer-involved shooting.

Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd reported the chase began in Polk County after calls came into 911 about a reckless driver cutting people off and attempting to push them off the roadway.

When officers caught up with the vehicle, they refused to stop and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Polk County and not far into Haralson County when Troopers were able to force the vehicle to stop on Highway 27.

Shots were then fired at the suspect who was hit after he continued to try to flee from officers.

GSP and local law enforcement remain on the scene in Haralson County while officials are continuing to investigate the incident.

No condition for the suspect was immediately known.

Check back for additional details as they become available.





