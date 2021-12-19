ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

'Stranger Things' Star From Westchester Announces His College Choice

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VUST_0dR3NXJr00
Noah Schnapp opens his UPenn acceptance letter. Photo Credit: Noah Schnapp TikTok via riv3erda1e on Instagram

A star of the popular drama series "Stranger Things" who grew up in Westchester County has announced where he's headed for college.

The actor on the Netflix show rocked a Wharton UPenn hoodie and held hands with his twin sister Chloe, while opening his acceptance letter on his laptop in a video posted to TikTok, as originally reported by Page Six.

The 17-year-old Scarsdale native plays Will Byers on "Stranger Things."

The show's fourth season is set to premiere next year, when Schnapp begins classes at the Ivy League school in Philadelphia.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, NY
City
Scarsdale, NY
Westchester County, NY
Education
Daily Voice

Trio Of $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In NJ

Three Powerball tickets each good for $50,000 were sold in New Jersey. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Wednesday, Dec. 22, drawing. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Bergen County: Quick Chek #101, 40 Route 17 North, Ramsey;. Camden...
Daily Voice

Four CT Residents Win $100K Each In State Lottery

Four lotto players in Connecticut are feeling extra lucky during the holiday season after cashing in winning CT Lottery tickets worth a six-figure prize. On Wednesday, Dec. 22, three winning $100,000 tickets were cashed in by CT Lottery players, who were among more than a dozen big winners in the week leading up to Christmas.
Daily Voice

New York Man Claims $10 Million Lottery Prize

A New York man has claimed a $10,000,000 lottery prize. Juan Cortes Balbuena, of Staten Island, won the top prize in the New York Lottery's 200X scratch-off game, according to a report from NY Lottery on Thursday, Dec. 23. The ticket was purchased at Heberton Deli, which is located at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Stranger Things#Drama Series#Actor#Wharton Upenn#Tiktok#Page Six
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Voice

Royal Caribbean Cruise Returns To Baltimore After COVID-19 Hiatus

Royal Caribbean Cruise has finally returned to the Port of Baltimore after a 21-month hiatus due to COVID-19 with its Enchantment of the Seas vessel. The Maryland Port of Administration held a brief welcoming ceremony for the cruise line today, presenting the captain of the cruise ship with an official Port of Baltimore ship’s wheel.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

COVID-19: CT Updates Mask Requirements For Interscholastic Sports

Student-athletes in Connecticut will have to continue competing while wearing masks for the near future as the state contends with a rise in COVID-19 cases. State officials announced that they would be holding off on a plan to allow fully vaccinated student-athletes to compete indoors, citing the surge of newly confirmed infections across the region, beginning on Thursday, Dec. 23.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Dad Killed Crossing Street In Central Pennsylvania

A father has died from injuries he sustained when he was hit by a car on Monday night, according to police and his family. Lower Paxton Township Police were called to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 5500 block of Allentown Boulevard on Dec. 20 at 6:17 p.m., according to a release by police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Unaccompanied Minors Banned From Popular NJ Mall Day After Christmas

Teens and children will not be allowed to enter a popular New Jersey mall without an adult chaperone the day after Christmas this year, NJ Advance Media reports. Cherry Hill Mall's rule for the busiest day of the year was first implemented a few years back, when teens broke into melees forcing the mall closed and locking shoppers inside of stores until security guards could restore control.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
181K+
Followers
32K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy