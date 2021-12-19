ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 best gifts for book lovers

By Sian Babish, BestReviews
 5 days ago

Gifts any book lover will appreciate

Shopping for a book lover? If you’ve already given plenty of books over the years, you might be looking for options that don’t simply contribute to their ever-growing library.

For bibliophiles, reading is an immersive experience, so gifts that help set the stage for peaceful reading sessions, like candles or a bottle of wine, are a great idea. You can also choose practical options, like bookmarks and bookends, that can be used on a daily basis. If you don’t know the recipients’ taste, a gift card for e-books and audiobooks is ideal.

How to choose gifts for book lovers

There are many gift options for bibliophiles worth exploring, and it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the choices. However, you might find it easy to narrow down options if you know if the recipient prefers e-books or physical books.

Gifts for Kindle readers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IqEfT_0dR3NVYP00

If you’re shopping for an Amazon Kindle user, consider giving an Amazon gift card that allows them to choose a book themselves. Amazon gift cards are available in physical form, or they can be delivered digitally via email or text.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1itf_0dR3NVYP00

Kindles also provide access to audiobooks through Audible, which requires a membership to access its extensive listening catalog of audiobooks, podcasts and Audible Originals. Audible Gift Memberships , which are delivered electronically, start at $15 and run as high as $150.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cn5NF_0dR3NVYP00

If you don’t want to get a gift card for the book lover, consider accessories to upgrade their reading experience. A Flippy Soft Lap Stand allows for hands-free reading and has onboard storage options. It’s made with a slip-resistant suede cover to prevent Kindles from sliding off. The soft, lightweight lap stand has three viewing angles for e-readers and tablets to make for easy reading. Alternatively, protective Kindle covers are affordable, practical gifts. The popular Finite Stand Case for Kindle Paperwhite is made with premium synthetic leather and has a built-in kickstand. The portfolio-style case is available in over 20 colors and patterns.

Shop Now

Gifts for readers who love physical books

Some readers are still partial to physical books, and it comes as no surprise that many of them boast large personal libraries. For these readers, look for gifts that augment their bookshelves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sImHo_0dR3NVYP00

Bookends never seem to go to waste in a booklover’s home, and they can be used on virtually any shelf or desk. Shikaman Metal Bookends , which spell out “book” in block lettering, have non-slip bottoms to stabilize sprawling rows of heavier books. They are available in four colors to go with a variety of color schemes.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zoLwG_0dR3NVYP00

If you are looking for a bigger gift or if your bibliophile just moved, a bookcase is a great option. The Sauder Barrister Lane Bookcase draws inspiration from card catalogs of yesteryear. It’s sustainably made from engineered wood and recycled materials, and it is available in five finishes.

Shop Now

More best gifts for book lovers

A top reads bucket list

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZTLeS_0dR3NVYP00

Enno Vatti Top Reads of All Time Scratch-Off Poster

This colorful scratch-off poster features the top 100 reads of all time, which includes titles like “The Great Gatsby” and “Fight Club.” Once readers finish each book on the poster, they can scratch off the gold foil to reveal a unique icon or badge.

Sold by: Amazon

Shop Now

A set of magnetic bookmarks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VIQb9_0dR3NVYP00

Monolike Magnetic Bookmarks

Rather than using index cards or old receipts, readers can hold their place with magnetic bookmarks. The slender design of this five-piece collection won’t break the spine of books or damage pages.

Sold by: Amazon

Shop Now

An elegant pair of bookends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LqUGe_0dR3NVYP00

Oenophilia Scroll Rack Bookends

Wine and reading often go hand-in-hand, which makes this ornate pair of bookends a popular gift option. The set holds up to six wine bottles and features a sophisticated black metal frame that complements any shelf or desk.

Sold by: Macy’s

Shop Now

A literary tea collection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCa1L_0dR3NVYP00

Bag Ladies Tea by Novel Teas

This novelty English Breakfast gift set snagged the #14 spot on Oprah’s Holiday List in 2019. It comes with 25 individually-tagged tea bags that feature literary quotes from authors and their literary works.

Sold by: Amazon

Shop Now

A reading journal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECPpm_0dR3NVYP00

“Reading Journal: For Book Lovers” by Potter Gift

While Goodreads is a convenient way to keep track of books you’ve read, many readers enjoy logging titles the old-fashioned way. This hard-bound reading journal has 160 pages with plenty of writing space to share thoughts about each book— good, bad or otherwise.

Sold by: Amazon

Shop Now

A refreshing jar candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XRpsD_0dR3NVYP00

Yankee Candle Mediterranean Breeze Large Jar Candle

If a book lover you know can’t enjoy as much beachside reading as they’d like, this Yankee Candle is the next-best option. Mediterranean Breeze features a warm, seaside fragrance profile with notes of soft citrus blossoms and amber. It burns for as long as 110 to 115 hours.

Sold by: Amazon

Shop Now

A personal library kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHAMj_0dR3NVYP00

Knock Knock Original Personal Library Kit

This create-your-own library kit includes classic circulation paraphernalia, including a date stamp, checkout cards and self-adhesive book pockets for 20 books. It’s a popular choice for bibliophiles of all ages.

Sold by: Amazon

Shop Now

A wine subscription

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39YiXS_0dR3NVYP00

Winc Subscription

It’s easy to dive into a good book with a fine glass of wine. Winc is a wine subscription service that carefully curates shipments to appeal to a wine lover’s distinct palate. They’re known for their robust wine library, which also includes vegan and seasonal wines.

Sold by: Winc

Shop Now

A cozy throw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e32sP_0dR3NVYP00

Koolaburra by UGG Bella Faux Fur Throw

This bestselling throw by Koolaburra by UGG keeps readers warm and cozy no matter where they read, whether it’s in bed, on the couch or perched in their favorite reading chair. The throw is made with soft, synthetic Micromink and comes in five colors.

Sold by: Kohl’s

Shop Now

A book about card catalogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQ3Kh_0dR3NVYP00

“The Card Catalog” by the Library of Congress

Even if you’re shying away from giving books, this title belongs in every bibliophile’s collection. Written by the Library of Congress, it details the history and origins of the card catalog. The book, available in hardcover, includes more than 200 full-color images from archives.

Sold by: Amazon

Shop Now

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

SPY

Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

You’ve only got a few days left to shop the best Christmas gifts of the year, and make sure everyone on your list has something great under the tree. Most shipping deadlines have passed, but you can still get great gifts from retailers that specialize in fast, expedited shipping like Amazon. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list....
SHOPPING
CNET

7 best personal finance books to give as holiday gifts

The holiday season is here, and the best gifts are the kinds that keep on giving-- like gaining some expertise in managing personal finances. Although there's an infinite number of websites, influencers and apps to help you manage your money, few of them are equal to the experience of diving into a well-researched book at the exact moment when we are, well, spending a lot.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

This is the place to find a gift for the art lover in your life

Trolley Art & Antique is the place to find something unique for the art lover in your life. When you walk into the store in Trolley Square it's calming because you're surrounded by beautiful nature scenes. Co-owner Kathy Wilson says almost everything in the gallery is Utah art. In addition...
LIFESTYLE
