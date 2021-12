One of three women caught on surveillance pepper-spraying a cashier so that they could rob a beauty supply store of wigs has been arrested. The incident recorded a pregnant woman, another woman carrying a baby, and a third woman, seen in now-viral security footage, robbing the Beauty Plug store in Tamarac, Florida, Local 10 reports. In the shocking video, three women can be seen walking into the beauty supply and grabbing a few items as if they were making a purchase.

