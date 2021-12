Rhode Island School of Design’s Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Crystal Williams as the institution’s 18th president effective April 1, 2022. Currently Boston University’s vice president and associate provost for community & inclusion, Williams was selected after an international search for a leader with the capability and passion to educate artists, designers and scholars for a rapidly changing future, and one with the global vision to guide RISD’s role in helping to create a more just, fair and sustainable society, according to a press release.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO