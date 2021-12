WashingtonExec’s Amanda Ziadeh caught up with Gerry Fasano, president of Leidos Defense Group, following the company’s completion of the 1901 Group acquisition in January. Fasano shares what this transaction means for Leidos going forward, and the capabilities it’ll add to its portfolio. Plus, Leidos was recently granted approval to move forward with the Next Generation Enterprise Network – Recompete Service Management, Integration and Transport, or NGEN, contract, a $7.7 billion Navy IT deal. Fasano discusses what this opportunity means for Leidos and its work with the Navy, and how these recent events change the way the company is positioned in the marketplace in 2021.

