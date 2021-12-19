ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

How Many Push-Ups Should I Be Able to Do?

By Maureen Malone
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZuShU_0dR3MWOv00

While push-ups are a limited measurement of your fitness, they do provide a good understanding of your upper-body muscular endurance . Some organizations even use and track a 1-minute or max push-up test to gauge strength.

Take a look at what the average number of push-ups are for men and women by age to get an idea of where you stand — and learn how to improve your score.

Push-Up Muscular Endurance Test

One way to perform the push-up muscular endurance test is to see how many push-ups you can do before you are straining too much or are unable to do the push-ups with correct technique, according to Canada College . While you can do this test on your own, it can be helpful to have a partner to count for you and monitor your form.

To perform a proper push-up , place your hands flat on the ground, slightly wider than your shoulders. Come into a high plank position with your body in line from head to hips to heels. Bend your elbows at a 45-degree angle from your ribs and lower in a straight line until your At the bottom of the push-up, your elbows must be bent to a 90-degree angle.

Average Number of Push-Ups: Adult Women Push-Up Chart

The average number of push-ups adults can do varies by age range and gender. The norms provided by the Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology breaks up the results into the following categories: needs improvement, fair, good, very good and excellent.

Wondering how many push-ups you should be able to do? Check the chart below to get an idea of the average number of push-ups most women can perform, according to their age.

Of course, the average varies greatly across the general population due to diverse lifestyles, careers and health conditions. Barring a medical condition or injury that prevents you from exercising, consider improving your muscular endurance if you fall into the "needs improvement" category in the norms. The number of push-ups for each age group is:

Average Number of Push-Ups: Adult Men Push-Up Chart

The average number of push-ups for adult men are higher than the average scores for their female counterparts. Take a look at the chart below to learn the average number of push-ups for men by age group, according to the Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology.

As with the women's scores, you can also take a look at the men's scores that are considered to be in need of improvement.

Average Number of Push-Ups: Children Push-Up Chart

The push-up test is one of the options schools have for testing upper body muscular endurance for the Presidential Youth Fitness Program, advises the Cooper Institute . This program focuses on developing a lifelong physical fitness habit in youth. Each assessment test is designed to help students understand and gauge different aspects of physical fitness. The other two tests that institutions can opt to use instead include the flexed arm hang and the modified pull-up.

In the charts below, you can find the average number of push-ups kids of various ages are able to perform in 30 seconds (by percentile), according to a March 2016 study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine .

1-Minute Push-Up Test for Men and Women

Some police departments and military branches use a 1-minute push-up test. In this test, candidates perform as many push-ups as they can in the 1-minute time limit. The specific requirements vary for each organization.

The Vermont State Police , for example, requires candidates to perform a minimum number of push-ups to qualify to enter the police academy. Modified push-ups are not allowed. The minimum requirements as of 2018 are:

The U.S. Air Force also requires new recruits to pass a physical fitness test that includes a 1-minute push-up test. Men under the age of 30 must perform at least 33 push-ups and women need to do at least 18. Men between the ages of 30 and 39 only need to do 27 push-ups, while women must meet the requirement of at least 14 push-ups.

Improve Your Scores

Whether you were unable to meet the minimum or the average number of push-ups for your age group and gender or you just want to improve your score, you can improve your fitness with some simple exercises and push-up variations. The push-up mainly targets your pectoralis muscle in your chest, but also uses your deltoids, biceps and triceps, quadriceps in your legs and activates several muscles groups in your core.

Strengthen your core and improve your stability with exercises like plank reaches, advises the American Council on Exercise . To perform this exercise, start in a plank position with a straight body and a neutral spine. Lift one hand and lift it until it is straight and in-line with your body. Lower your hand and repeat on the other side.

A single arm chest press will also help strengthen your pecs and core. Lying on a bench, move your feet and legs out to a 45-degree angle until only one shoulder and your head are on the bench. Reach over your head to grab the bench with one hand. With the other hand do a chest press with a dumbbell. Repeat on the other side.

You can also add easier push-up variations to your workouts, like wall push-ups . If you need more challenging variations, try doing push-ups with your feet elevated or add weight to increase the resistance as you do the exercise.

Comments / 14

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

5 Exercises to Help You Master the Perfect Squat

Whether you want to get lower or make carrying heavy load easier without sacrificing form, nailing down the hallmarks of the squat is key to getting the most out of your glute workouts. In fact, dedicating some time away from the squat rack and focusing on the basics can help...
WORKOUTS
FIRST For Women

Melt 14 Pounds in a Week and Reverse Signs of Aging by Adding This Ingredient to Your Diet

One of the most popular health-food superstars of the 1950s is staging an amazing comeback among medical experts and weight-loss gurus alike. What’s so great about this oldie-but-goodie? For one thing, it’s as effective as it is simple. As Mehmet Oz, MD, host of The Dr. Oz Show, told his audience, “My Oz-approved superfood for super weight loss is so small, it’s hard to imagine it revs up weight loss in such a big way.” What’s got Dr. Oz so excited? Wheat germ! “Here’s what I love about wheat germ,” he says. “It’s easy to add to your diet and doesn’t cost very much.”
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Push Up#Dumbbell#Canada College
spring.org.uk

The Everyday Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

The drink may also be protective against type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Drinking a pint of low-fat milk each day could help double weight loss, researchers have found. The healthy drink has been linked to halving fat and reducing the chance of type 2 diabetes. Critical nutrients in milk...
WEIGHT LOSS
sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

This Supplement Can Help You Drop 10 Pounds a Week Without Dieting

Wish your holiday sweater was a little less snug? Good news: Women tell us a daily dose of resveratrol — an antioxidant in wine, cocoa, and berries — allows them to drop one to two pounds every day without even dieting. “It’s actually the easiest I’ve ever lost weight,” says Fari Vatani, 67, a Florida retiree who shrunk from a size 16 to an 8 after a lifetime of failed weight-loss attempts.
DIETS
healthcanal.com

How I Lose Weight in 14 Days with Boiled Egg Diet

Just about everyone has wanted to lose weight at some point in their life. Experts estimate that on any given day, 65% of Americans[1] are concerned with their weight — either trying to lose some or maintain their losses. With all of the different diet options to be found on...
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
POPSUGAR

I Tried 12-Hour Fasting For 21 Days — Here Are the 3 Major Changes That Happened to My Body

Twelve-hour fasting is a form of intermittent fasting (IF) also known as 12:12 that many people try for weight loss and health benefits, including improved digestion, increased energy, and improved sleep. As a certified personal trainer, I don't follow a specific diet, but I recently tried the Clean Program, a 21-day detox created by Dr. Alejandro Junger, and one component of the cleanse is the 12-hour fasting window. I found it to be extremely effective. Keep reading to learn more about 12:12 and what benefits I experienced after three weeks.
WEIGHT LOSS
Well+Good

4 Quick and Easy Lower Body Moves That Work Your Core and Glutes in Equal Measure

Whether you're sprinting around the track, tearing up the dance floor, or rushing to get errands done on a Sunday evening, the power you need to get you through it all comes from your lower body. On this episode of Good Moves, trainer Traci Copeland takes you through a 16-minute lower-body workout that will help give your calves, hamstrings, glutes, and core the strength they need to carry you through your everyday movements.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

The One Food You Should Never Eat Before 12pm For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

Typically, we hear a lot about foods you shouldn’t eat in the evening–particularly carbs–but health experts agree that there is one breakfast food that you should avoid earlier in the day because of its effect on your snacking habits, energy, mood and focus. Aka, if you eat these before noon, you just might blow your healthy eating habits (and productivity!) for the rest of the day.
DIETS
spring.org.uk

The Best Exercise To Lower Your Blood Pressure

The exercise that can reduce your blood pressure by 10 percent. The most effective type of exercise for lowering blood pressure is a combination of endurance exercise, like running, with lifting weights, research finds. When it comes to lowering high blood pressure, exercise is as useful as drugs. There is...
FITNESS
Viva El Birdos

Lose 12 Pounds a Week and Slash Diabetes Risk on This Blood Sugar Control Diet

If you hate small portions but would love a smaller waist, Dr. Neal Barnard has an anti-diabetes breakthrough could be your perfect diet. "We’re using food to protect and restore health — and the payoff is huge, particularly if you have or are at risk of type 2 diabetes," reveals the George Washington University researcher and world-renowned expert on plant-based eating.
DIETS
Fatherly

How to Get Amazing “Lower Abs,” Fast

Maybe it started with a sideways glimpse in the mirror one morning. Or maybe it was that extra buckle hole you were forced to use with your belt that got you thinking. “It’s time for some ab exercises, starting with my lower abs,” you told yourself. “It’s time to whip those puppies in shape.”
WORKOUTS
T3.com

I tried the new Army Fitness Test push up variation and my arm muscles are never going to be the same

The U.S. Army just recently revamped its APFT (physical fitness test), the first time in four decades. Some of the more muscle-endurance style exercises have been shunned, and to replace them, soldiers now have to perform three-rep max deadlifts, Standing medicine ball throws and hand-release push-ups, something I wanted to try myself as soon as I learned about its existence.
WORKOUTS
TODAY.com

I tried Tonal and saw changes in my body in just 4 weeks

I like shiny objects just as much as the next person. And that includes state-of-the-art fitness equipment that is as much a piece of décor as a tool to improve your health. But my exercise routine is working well for me and it’s affordable. So why would I shell out thousands of dollars for a fancy machine?
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

Want To Improve Your Metabolism? This Is The Best Breakfast You Could Have Every Morning

Eating a healthy and balanced breakfast is one of the best ways to nourish your body first thing in the morning, promoting weight loss and boosting satiety to reduce overeating throughout the day. Just as some foods may inadvertently slow your body’s ability to burn fat, there are also meals which can speed up your metabolism and allow your natural fat burning capabilities to become more effective.
WEIGHT LOSS
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy