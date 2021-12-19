ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Out for Week 15

Smith tested positive for COVID-19 and has been ruled out in...

The Spun

Ravens Reporter Has New Update On QB Lamar Jackson

With three weeks remaining in the race for the playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens are working to get back to full strength for the final few regular season games. That includes getting starting quarterback Lamar Jackson healthy before taking on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. Unfortunately for the Ravens, his progress...
NFL
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley officially questionable for Sunday

The Ravens haven’t had Lamar Jackson at practice the past two weeks. They didn’t have backup Tyler Huntley on Friday. Jackson continues to rehab his ankle injury, and Huntley sat out Friday’s session with an illness. The Ravens listed both of their top two quarterbacks as questionable.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Do or die? Ravens will face a steep climb to playoffs if they cannot upset Bengals in AFC North rematch

One fourth-and-12 stood between the Ravens and the playoffs. They had fallen short the previous two seasons, but a second-half rally had them on the cusp as the final hours passed on the final day of 2017. They had only to stop Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals one more time. Tears and catatonic poses in the Ravens’ postgame locker room told the story of what occurred on that climactic ...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Five Ravens Voted To Pro Bowl, Including Jackson, Duvernay

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five Baltimore Ravens have been voted to the 2022 Pro Bowl. They’re one of eight teams sending at least five players to the game. TE Mark Andrews, RS Devin Duvernay, QB Lamar Jackson, FB Patrick Ricard and K Justin Tucker have been selected to play in the Pro Bowl, which is the NFL’s all-star game. The game will be played on Feb. 26, 2022 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It’s Devin Duvernay’s first Pro Bowl nod, while it’s Tucker’s fifth. Jackson is back in the Pro Bowl after being passed over in 2020. It’s Andrews’ second time and Ricard’s third. Mark Andrews is...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley? Why the Ravens’ playoff hopes hinge on their quarterback quandary

The Cincinnati Bengals saw one version of a hobbled Lamar Jackson in 2020. They probably wouldn’t mind seeing it again in 2021. Before their Week 5 matchup in Baltimore last season, Jackson missed one Ravens practice with a knee injury, then the next with an illness. He was a full participant in a Friday walk-through, and said after a 27-3 win that the knee injury “didn’t really affect me at ...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 16

For the Ravens to win the AFC North crown, they almost surely need to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. For the Ravens to reach the playoffs, even as a wild-card team, they need to win two of their remaining three games and perhaps get a little help. While the focus this...
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Held out of practice

Jackson (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Jackson could resume practicing as soon as Wednesday. It didn't happen, of course, and Harbaugh didn't say much about the team's QB situation prior to Wednesday's practice. Furthermore, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic adds that Jackson may be dealing with a bone bruise, rather than just a lower-ankle sprain. That doesn't rule him out for the upcoming game against Cincinnati on Sunday, but it does suggest pain management/tolerance will be a consideration. Tyler Huntley will get another start if Jackson can't go.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 16: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts for every game on the slate

A new spate of injuries brings a new slate of start/sit debates and we're here to answer them all for every matchup on the slate. There are players you should start and sit and matchup-based sleepers who could provide unexpected production plus big names who could flop based on these matchups. Every week we'll break down every game on the slate and pinpoint the players you need to know in every matchup.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens Week 16 Power Rankings Roundup

The Ravens slipped again or held steady in this week's Power Rankings after losing to the Green Bay Packers. Analysis : "John Harbaugh has earned Coach of the Year honors even if this team doesn’t win another game—to be playing meaningful football in January with the injury issues they’ve had is nothing short of exceptional. But when you’re missing your MVP quarterback, and absurdly shorthanded at the reactionary spots (offensive line and defensive backfield), there’s only so much you can do."
NFL
AllBengals

Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

The playoff race is tight in the AFC with just four spots left, making Sunday’s game with Baltimore one of the biggest leverage games in recent memory. The division title won’t be decided this weekend, but it’s the Bengals' to lose and the players are well aware of that fact.
NFL
FanSided

Madden simulation for Bengals vs Ravens in week 16

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens in their biggest game of the 2021 season. The last time these two teams met, the stripes left Baltimore with a 41-17 victory and the game never felt particularly close. After that win, Cincy was 5-2 and atop the conference playoff standings. Since...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Week 16 Value Bet: Ravens at Bengals

Kudos to John Harbaugh the Ravens coach. Twice in the last three weeks he played for the win, unfortunately it didn’t pay off either time and Baltimore lost by a point after failed two point conversions at the end of the game. Because of those losses and being on...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL

