Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Out for Week 15

Jackson (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Jackson could resume practicing as soon as Wednesday. It didn't happen, of course, and Harbaugh didn't say much about the team's QB situation prior to Wednesday's practice. Furthermore, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic adds that Jackson may be dealing with a bone bruise, rather than just a lower-ankle sprain. That doesn't rule him out for the upcoming game against Cincinnati on Sunday, but it does suggest pain management/tolerance will be a consideration. Tyler Huntley will get another start if Jackson can't go.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO