Rams' Joe Noteboom: Lands on COVID list

The COVID-19 news out of the NFL has mostly been on the negative side for the past week, as the virus continues to affect the league and its players. But on Thursday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks were able to receive a positive health update regarding wide receiver Tyler Lockett. According...
The Saints were busy on Christmas Eve, signing veteran QB Blake Bortles amid their latest outbreak which has landed a 12th player on the COVID list. But Sean Payton is making his return after a week absence. See more on WWL and Audacy.
There have been some incredible turnarounds from major injuries in the long history of the NFL. But few in recent memory can top the recovery of one Los Angeles Rams player. On Thursday, the Rams announced that running back Cam Akers has been designated for return. Akers has been out of action since suffering a torn Achilles tendon during training camp in July.
For the first time in awhile, the top of the 2022 NFL Draft order faced a re-organization. That allowed some new scenarios throughout the round. Some teams address quarterback needs while others lay out their strategy with multiple first-round picks. Minnesota is a team facing big decisions this offseason. We explore those topics and much more in today's thought exercise.
Nunez-Roches (illness) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. Nunez-Roches missed Thursday's practice due to an illness, so it appears he's tested positive for the virus and likely will miss Week 16.
The Chiefs placed Remmers (knee) on their reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Remmers is currently stuck on the Chiefs' injured reserve with a knee injury that he's been dealing with since early November. Expect this illness to have a minimal impact on Remmers' chances of returning. Andrew Wylie will likely continue starting in place of Remmers.
Guyton (illness) has been placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. Guyton joins a growing list of Chargers on the list, and if he's unable to gain clearance to play Sunday against the Texans, Joshua Palmer would be a candidate for added snaps alongside Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
Havenstein was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports. Despite the game being pushed back two days, Havenstein was still unable to clear protocols in time and was sidelined for Week 15. However, a day after the contest, he has cleared protocols and will likely assume his usual spot at right tackle against the Vikings in Week 16.
The Colts placed Green (undisclosed) on the practice squad COVID-19 list Wednesday. Green has been spending time on the Colts' practice squad for a second straight season. It's not yet clear whether the tight end has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Steelers placed Banner (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Banner hasn't seen much playing time for Pittsburgh this season but now will need to spend some time away from the team. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up Sunday against Kansas City.
The Lions placed Williamson (undisclosed) on the practice squad COVID-19 list Wednesday. Williamson has only played in one game all season, and that was with the Falcons in October. Expect the cornerback to remain on the Lions' practice squad for the remainder of the season barring any injuries to Detroit's secondary.
Nelson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and will miss Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. Nelson sat out Wednesday's practice due to an illness before returning in full Thursday, and he's now on the COVID-19 list. The Colts depth is being tested on the interior offensive line with Ryan Kelly (personal) and Mark Glowinski (COVID-19 protocols) also out this weekend.
The Ravens placed Welch on their reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Welch tested positive for the virus and will be forced to miss Week 16 action if he can't produce two negative tests at least 24 hours apart before Sunday. Welch's potential absence won't have much of an impact on the Ravens' defensive capabilities against the Bengals.
Hughes was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. The 23-year-old missed the team's Week 15 win over the Seahawks while going through league protocols, but he appears to be in line to return in Week 16 against the Vikings. Hughes has operated mostly as a special-teams option this season, only logging defensive snaps in two out of the seven games he's played in.
