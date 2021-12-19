Rams' Robert Rochell: Shifts to COVID list

There have been some incredible turnarounds from major injuries in the long history of the NFL. But few in recent memory can top the recovery of one Los Angeles Rams player. On Thursday, the Rams announced that running back Cam Akers has been designated for return. Akers has been out of action since suffering a torn Achilles tendon during training camp in July.
For the first time in awhile, the top of the 2022 NFL Draft order faced a re-organization. That allowed some new scenarios throughout the round. Some teams address quarterback needs while others lay out their strategy with multiple first-round picks. Minnesota is a team facing big decisions this offseason. We explore those topics and much more in today's thought exercise.
For the first time in awhile, the top of the 2022 NFL Draft order faced a re-organization. That allowed some new scenarios throughout the round. Some teams address quarterback needs while others lay out their strategy with multiple first-round picks. Minnesota is a team facing big decisions this offseason. We explore those topics and much more in today's thought exercise.
The Minnesota Vikings will play Sunday's crucial game against the Los Angeles Rams without star running back Dalvin Cook. Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said Thursday that Cook won't be available for Week 16 after the team placed him on the COVID-19 reserve. Cook has been following protocols for unvaccinated...
Running back Cam Akers has been cleared to practice with the Los Angeles Rams, taking one of the final steps in his rapid comeback from a torn Achilles tendon. The Rams (10-4) also designated Akers for return from injured reserve Thursday, which means he is in a 21-day window for reactivation to the roster. Coach […]
Demby (undisclosed) was activated off the Rams' reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Demby will now move back to injured reserve as he's slated to miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury.
Burgess was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports. Barring an occasional absence in the secondary, Burgess hasn't been a usual fixture of the Rams' defensive game plan this year. However, Jordan Fuller (illness) still remains in COVID protocols, so if he's unable to be cleared by Sunday, then Burgess is likely to see a rare chance at extended playing time against the Vikings in Week 16.
Havenstein was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports. Despite the game being pushed back two days, Havenstein was still unable to clear protocols in time and was sidelined for Week 15. However, a day after the contest, he has cleared protocols and will likely assume his usual spot at right tackle against the Vikings in Week 16.
Comments / 0