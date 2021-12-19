ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Travin Howard: Receives return designation

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Howard (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Saturday. Howard...

www.cbssports.com

brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
92.7 The Block

Sunday Could be Cam Newton’s Final Game with the Panthers

Recent news by Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule may disappoint some Cam Newton fans. The coach announced Wednesday that quarterback Sam Darnold will play in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He added that Cam Newton will still start the game. Newton was signed to the Panthers on Nov. 11 after Darnold suffered a shoulder injury. […]
NFL
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ravens Reporter Has New Update On QB Lamar Jackson

With three weeks remaining in the race for the playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens are working to get back to full strength for the final few regular season games. That includes getting starting quarterback Lamar Jackson healthy before taking on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. Unfortunately for the Ravens, his progress...
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones, Patriots to be without key weapons vs. Bills

The New England Patriots are in a great position to close out the AFC East soon. They have a nice-sized lead and aim to sweep the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. However, it appears Mac Jones will be without some of his key weapons in Week 16. According to Mike Reiss,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Missouri kicker’s salute against Army backfires

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis broke out a questionable celebration after giving his team an early 16-7 lead over Army on Wednesday, and the move ended up backfiring. Mevis, who has become a fan favorite in part because of his hefty stature, converted three field goals in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl. The third one was a 38-yarder that put the Tigers up 16-7, and Mevis gave an emphatic salute after it sailed through the uprights.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says 1 NFL Team Is ‘Broken’

There are plenty of NFL teams that haven’t met expectations this year. But one team is struggling so much that Colin Cowherd has concluded that they’re simply “broken.”. On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd declared that the Seattle Seahawks appear “broken” to him. He said that...
NFL
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley officially questionable for Sunday

The Ravens haven’t had Lamar Jackson at practice the past two weeks. They didn’t have backup Tyler Huntley on Friday. Jackson continues to rehab his ankle injury, and Huntley sat out Friday’s session with an illness. The Ravens listed both of their top two quarterbacks as questionable.
NFL

