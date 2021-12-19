ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Justin Hollins: In line for return

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Hollins (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Hollins was...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reporter Has New Update On QB Lamar Jackson

With three weeks remaining in the race for the playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens are working to get back to full strength for the final few regular season games. That includes getting starting quarterback Lamar Jackson healthy before taking on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. Unfortunately for the Ravens, his progress...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says 1 NFL Team Is ‘Broken’

There are plenty of NFL teams that haven’t met expectations this year. But one team is struggling so much that Colin Cowherd has concluded that they’re simply “broken.”. On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd declared that the Seattle Seahawks appear “broken” to him. He said that...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones, Patriots to be without key weapons vs. Bills

The New England Patriots are in a great position to close out the AFC East soon. They have a nice-sized lead and aim to sweep the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. However, it appears Mac Jones will be without some of his key weapons in Week 16. According to Mike Reiss,...
NFL
The Spun

There are 2 CFB Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

On Wednesday night, college football fans had to get their bowl game fix off of just one game – thankfully it was a good one. The Missouri Tigers faced off against the Army Black Knights in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Missouri got off to a solid start and carried a 13-7 lead into halftime.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Rams Make Stunning Roster Move Before Vikings Game

There have been some incredible turnarounds from major injuries in the long history of the NFL. But few in recent memory can top the recovery of one Los Angeles Rams player. On Thursday, the Rams announced that running back Cam Akers has been designated for return. Akers has been out of action since suffering a torn Achilles tendon during training camp in July.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Giants’ Report

The New York Giants were once considered a first-class organization. Over the past few years, however, they’ve been extremely dysfunctional. On Tuesday, NFL writer Tyler Dunne released a bombshell report that detailed all the Giants’ miscues in the front office. Judging by the report, the Giants would benefit from cleaning house and changing their philosophy this offseason.
NFL

