ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Lamar Jackson Out vs. Packers Due to Ankle Injury

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4edPNQ_0dR3MGWX00

Tyler Huntley will start for Baltimore on Sunday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will not vs. Green Bay on Sunday due to a bone bruise in his ankle, according to Fox's Jay Glazer.

Jackson did not return to Baltimore's Week 14 loss to the Browns after injuring his ankle in the second quarter. The Ravens "did not expect" Jackson to be active for Sunday earlier in the week, though the team's hopes of a return were raised in recent days, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. After testing his ankle on Sunday, Jackson was ultimately ruled out

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will start vs. Green Bay on Sunday. Huntley threw for 270 yards and one touchdown after replacing Jackson vs. Cleveland, though the Ravens still fell short in a 24–22 defeat.

Sunday marks a crucial point in the chase for the AFC North crown. Baltimore enters Week 15 leading the division at 8–5, though the Browns and Bengals sit at 7–6. The Steelers are 6–6–1, and they will face the Ravens in Week 18.

Jackson has missed two games in his career before Sunday, both due to illness. He has tallied 105 total touchdowns in 49 career starts, posting a 37–12 career record.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Baltimore Ravens, head over to Raven Country .

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley officially questionable for Sunday

The Ravens haven’t had Lamar Jackson at practice the past two weeks. They didn’t have backup Tyler Huntley on Friday. Jackson continues to rehab his ankle injury, and Huntley sat out Friday’s session with an illness. The Ravens listed both of their top two quarterbacks as questionable.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Glazer
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Adam Schefter
CBS Baltimore

Five Ravens Voted To Pro Bowl, Including Jackson, Duvernay

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five Baltimore Ravens have been voted to the 2022 Pro Bowl. They’re one of eight teams sending at least five players to the game. TE Mark Andrews, RS Devin Duvernay, QB Lamar Jackson, FB Patrick Ricard and K Justin Tucker have been selected to play in the Pro Bowl, which is the NFL’s all-star game. The game will be played on Feb. 26, 2022 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It’s Devin Duvernay’s first Pro Bowl nod, while it’s Tucker’s fifth. Jackson is back in the Pro Bowl after being passed over in 2020. It’s Andrews’ second time and Ricard’s third. Mark Andrews is...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Packers Due#Browns#Espn#Afc North#Steelers#Raven Country
CBS Baltimore

Next Man Up? Jackson & Huntley Questionable For Sunday After Missing Practice

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens could be down two quarterbacks heading into Sunday’s game against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals. Lamar Jackson (ankle) did not practice Friday and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley missed practice with an unspecified illness. Both are listed as questionable. If Jackson and Huntley are unable to play, third-stringer Josh Johnson would be in line to start. Johnson, a seven-year NFL veteran, was signed to Baltimore’s 53-man roster off the New York Jets’ practice squad earlier this month. The 35-year-old journeyman has played for six different NFL teams, seeing the most action during his rookie season in 2009 with the...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley? Why the Ravens’ playoff hopes hinge on their quarterback quandary

The Cincinnati Bengals saw one version of a hobbled Lamar Jackson in 2020. They probably wouldn’t mind seeing it again in 2021. Before their Week 5 matchup in Baltimore last season, Jackson missed one Ravens practice with a knee injury, then the next with an illness. He was a full participant in a Friday walk-through, and said after a 27-3 win that the knee injury “didn’t really affect me at ...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Lamar Jackson’s Status Murky After Missing Practice Thursday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson did not practice Thursday, casting doubt on his availability for Sunday’s game against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore’s star quarterback has not practiced since suffering a sprained ankle in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns, an injury that kept him out of last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Ravens coach John Harbaugh did not speculate Wednesday when asked about Jackson’s status, calling it a “wait-and-see” situation. “That’s wait-and-see for all those guys,” Harbaugh told reporters. “I mean, every single guy you’re going to ask me about is all going to be day by day, and...
AllBengals

Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

The playoff race is tight in the AFC with just four spots left, making Sunday’s game with Baltimore one of the biggest leverage games in recent memory. The division title won’t be decided this weekend, but it’s the Bengals' to lose and the players are well aware of that fact.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady explains why he smashed his tablet to the ground

Tom Brady doesn’t like to lose and on the rare times he does, he reacts in a way that blurs the line between “tough competitor” and “sore loser.”. Last Sunday, Brady experienced something he hadn’t experienced in 15 years. He was on the losing end of a shutout. The Saints defeated the Buccaneers 9-0 and after throwing a late interception, Brady took his frustration out on the Microsoft Surface tablet by tossing it to the ground.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy