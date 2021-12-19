Report: Lamar Jackson Out vs. Packers Due to Ankle Injury

Tyler Huntley will start for Baltimore on Sunday.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will not vs. Green Bay on Sunday due to a bone bruise in his ankle, according to Fox's Jay Glazer.

Jackson did not return to Baltimore's Week 14 loss to the Browns after injuring his ankle in the second quarter. The Ravens "did not expect" Jackson to be active for Sunday earlier in the week, though the team's hopes of a return were raised in recent days, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. After testing his ankle on Sunday, Jackson was ultimately ruled out

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will start vs. Green Bay on Sunday. Huntley threw for 270 yards and one touchdown after replacing Jackson vs. Cleveland, though the Ravens still fell short in a 24–22 defeat.

Sunday marks a crucial point in the chase for the AFC North crown. Baltimore enters Week 15 leading the division at 8–5, though the Browns and Bengals sit at 7–6. The Steelers are 6–6–1, and they will face the Ravens in Week 18.

Jackson has missed two games in his career before Sunday, both due to illness. He has tallied 105 total touchdowns in 49 career starts, posting a 37–12 career record.

