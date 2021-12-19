Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Bills vs. Panthers
(WIVB) — News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed and the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew are breaking down everything you need to know as the Bills prepare to take on the Carolina Panthers.
Watch live in the video player above and on-air on WNLO at 11 a.m., and flip over to WIVB at 11:30 a.m.
The game is on at 1 p.m. on WIVB.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 0