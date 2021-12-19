ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Look Inside the Historical Pony Express Museum

By Darby Sparkman
 5 days ago
The Pony Express Museum in Saint Joseph, Missouri, documents the history of the Pony Express, the first fast mail service across North America from the Missouri River to the Pacific coast. The museum is a surviving portion of the Pikes Peak Stables, where the Pony Express riders would depart on their...

Powell Tribune

‘Pony Express’ riders continue 20-year Christmas card tradition

Melissa and Andy Misner swung into their saddles outside the post office the morning of Saturday, Dec. 11. Their horses were loaded with two mochillas and five saddlebags full of Christmas cards. The Misners smiled as they rode down Uinta Drive, escorted by two Green River Police Department vehicles. After...
COLORADO STATE
Americajr.com

GALLERY: A Tour of ‘Hudson’s Holidays’ exhibit at Detroit Historical Museum

AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo recently visited the Detroit Historical Museum to check out their special exhibit “Hudson’s Holidays.” Founded as a humble clothier for men and boys in 1881, J.L. Hudson Company reportedly racked up an average of 100,000 sales per day by the 1950s, and its 25-story building was the world’s tallest department store until 1961. Visitors will learn what made Hudson’s so popular, like its huge selection of merchandise and full-service approach, which went beyond in-store restaurants, salons and alterations departments to offer amenities like a circulating library, a writing lounge and an in-house dry cleaner.
DETROIT, MI
Arkansas Business

Marshall Looks Back and Looks Ahead with Museum Project

Marshall embraced the past in order to enhance its future. The new Buffalo River Historic Jail and Museum is planned as a tourist information center where visitors and new residents will be able to learn about all that the area has to offer. The center is also designed to share the history of the land with the people that live in the Buffalo River watershed.
VISUAL ART
pdxmonthly.com

Inside the Portland Art Museum’s Aux/Mute Gallery

AT the top of the Portland Art Museum sits a welcome explosion of color. The building's fourth floor galleries, historically used as painting studios and then as a showplace for Northwest art, have been repainted in shocks of blue and red. Near the stairs there's a faux-rooftop with neon sneakers slumped over a power line; high windows refract a rainbow across the ground.
PORTLAND, OR
midfloridanewspapers.com

U.S. Sugar Express steam locomotive #148 visits the Lake Placid Depot Museum

LAKE PLACID — Last Saturday and Sunday the U.S. Sugar Express steam locomotive made a stop at the Lake Placid Depot Museum. Saturday it was to pick up and deliver Toys for Tots and Sunday for its first excursion trip. Hundreds of spectators young and old stood close to the tracks to watch the majestic train pull into the depot, which was named to the National Register of Historical Places in 1993.
MUSEUMS
The Bulletin

Historically Speaking: The Christmas cards of Slater Museum

The greeting card business is a global enterprise, and Christmastime stands as an enormously popular time of year to stay in touch with friends and loved ones by sending a holiday acknowledgment. Christmas in Norwich has always been traditionally festive with period holiday lighting throughout downtown and the historic Norwichtown...
NORWICH, CT
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester Historical Museum opens box left by Wisconsin man from 1915

WORCESTER, Mass. - Everyone has a story made up of places and people who help it come to life, but not everyone leaves behind the pieces for someone else to put together. "(Bernard Leonard) wanted people to know he existed," Robert Stacy, site manager at Worcester Historical Museum, said. Bernard...
WISCONSIN STATE
KWQC

Polar Express is coming to the Putnam Museum!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At the Putnam Museum, they are kicking off their annual Polar Express parties! With the Polar Express Pajama Party movie times sold out, there is still an opportunity to create your own party with one of their At-Home Party Kits. The regular kit includes: two silver jingle bells with ribbon, “Fabbed at the Putnam” Ornaments, craft activities, four souvenir golden tickets, hot cocoa with mini candy canes for four, four custom cookies from Cookies by Design, and four General Admission Passes for the Putnam. The home party kit will also include a gift card to stream The Polar Express. The deluxe kit includes everything in the Regular Kit, AND two custom Putnam Polar PJ Party blankets, a Logo expandable camping lantern and the choice of a Polar Express puzzle or game.
DAVENPORT, IA
greenecountynewsonline.com

Michael Morain to speak at historical museum Dec. 28

Michael Morain, a fifth-generation Iowan with deep roots in Greene County, will be the featured speaker when the Greene County Historical Society celebrates the state’s 175th birthday with a special 2 pm program on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the museum in Jefferson. The event, being held on the actual...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Inside People: Kent Smith is Polar Express conductor

As children and their families boarded the Estes Park Polar Express trolley on the weekend of Dec. 11, the conductor was a familiar face. Local resident Kent Smith has played the role during this Estes Valley Library event four times since 2017. Only in 2020 did he not play the role when there was no Polar Express due to COVID.
ESTES PARK, CO
KREX

2 skiers die at Colorado resort in just over a week

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A 60-year-old skier died after crashing into a tree at Eldora Mountain in northern Colorado, the second death at the resort in about a week. Boulder County sheriff’s officials say ski patrollers found the Nederland-area man lying on the ground in a group of trees on the intermediate Hotdog Alley run […]
COLORADO STATE
