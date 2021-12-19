ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Drakeo the Ruler Dies at 28 After Fatal Stabbing at L.A. Concert

By Mitchell Peters, Billboard
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6OL6_0dR3M8Xy00

Los Angeles rapper Drakeo the Ruler has died after being stabbed multiple times at a Los Angeles festival, a representative for the artist confirmed to Billboard . He was 28.

The up-and-coming South Central rapper, whose real name was Darrell Caldwell, was attacked at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert at Banc of California and Exposition Park on Saturday, according to a Los Angeles Times report , which cites a person with direct knowledge of the assault who requested anonymity.

Once Upon a Time in LA organizers confirmed in an Instagram post that the event had been shuttered early without providing an explanation. The concert was expected to feature such artists as Snoop Dogg , 50 Cent , Ice Cube, YG and The Game.

Margaret Stewart, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, told reporters that a man was taken to a hospital by ambulance in critical condition, the Associated Press reports . The Los Angeles Police Department is assisting the California Highway Patrol in the investigation, the LAPD tweeted.

With the potential to create a long-lasting legacy that cemented his own place in the West Coast’s lineage of rap greats, Drakeo had already released five musical projects since 2020. His most recent was a 17-track mixtape, titled The Truth Hurts , featuring Drake on the chilled-out song “Talk to Me.”

“If someone else is going hard, I love challenging myself to be better than them,” Drakeo told Billboard in March. “It’s also why I record so much music, especially with the fact, I get tired of my own stuff after hearing it too many times. On a bad day, I record five songs but usually, I knock out nine or ten songs — and I do so until I’m tired and can’t do it anymore.”

The Truth Hurts was Drakeo’s first release since last year’s Thank You For Using GTL and followed his release in November after a 34-month stint in jail on a controversial murder charge. Other guests featured on the collection include Don Toliver, Icewear Vezzo and Stinc Team members Ralfy the Plug and Ketchy the Great.

Drakeo’s past collaborations have ranged from going toe-to-toe with 03 Cali staples Greedo and OhGeesy to vibing with Seattle upstart Lil Mosey to telling stories about life in L.A. with his late friend and Stinc Team member, Ketchy the Great.

“Whether it’s through my music or off of it, I find different ways to get my point across without being preachy,” Drakeo said. “Whether it’s being funny or just saying it in a line on a song, I want to find the best ways to explain to people what’s going on, so it’s properly understood.”

Drakeo was remembered by numerous artists following his death, including Drake. “Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” the Toronto MC wrote on his Instagram Story . “Always picked my spirit up with your energy RIP Drakeo.”

Snoop Dogg, who left the festival after the incident and did not perform as scheduled, shared his condolences on Instagram by writing, in part, “My prayers go out to everyone affected by the tragedy.” He added, in all caps, “I’m praying for peace in hip hop.”

Dec. 19, 9:29 a.m. Updated with confirmation of his death.

Dec. 19, 10:51 a.m. Updated with Snoop Dogg’s message.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Bachelorette’ Star Michelle Young and Her Winner: “We Were Able to Show a Black Love Story”

The Bachelorette revealed another engagement on its season 18 finale. Michelle Young, the former Division 1 basketball player and elementary school teacher who stood out as the runner-up on Matt James’ controversial season of The Bachelor earlier this year, returned to the work-in-progress franchise this fall to lead her own cycle, still confident in the reality TV process. “The story is going to be told accurately,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the start of her season. “It is going to be told in a way that all walks of life can understand, but is really going to showcase those diverse love...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis Respond to Chris Noth Assault Allegations

Chris Noth’s And Just Like That co-stars are responding to the assault allegations against him. In the statement, which was posted to social media Monday and attributed to Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, the performers said they “commend” the women who have come forward. Noth’s character, Mr. Big, was killed off of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series during the premiere episode. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the message read. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Tiffany Haddish Joins VR Fitness App Supernatural as Guest Coach

Are you ready to sweat with Tiffany Haddish? The actress, comedian and virtual reality fitness enthusiast has been tapped as a guest coach for Supernatural, a subscription VR fitness app for the Meta Quest (formerly known as the Oculus Quest). Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Haddish will lead users in four virtual workouts — boxing, cardio, full-body stretching and meditation — with backdrops filmed in Spain, Portugal, the Maldives, China, Bolivia and Mongolia. “I became addicted to Supernatural last year. I’ve never felt so powerful or had so much fun working out. I can travel the world from my living room, move to...
CELL PHONES
Daily News

Rapper Slim 400 shot to death in Los Angeles in what police say may have been ‘wrong place wrong time’ scenario: report

California rapper Slim 400 was shot to death in Los Angeles on Wednesday, police said. The musician was gunned down in Inglewood, in southwestern Los Angeles County, according to TMZ. He was 34, cops said. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the murder seemed to be a case of “wrong place wrong time.” Inglewood police didn’t immediately return a call for comment but the Los Angeles Times ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
NME

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot dead

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old Compton-raised rapper was gunned down last night in Inglewood, police sources confirmed to TMZ. It’s currently unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved. Tributes have been pouring in for the rapper,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Don Toliver
Billboard

Snoop Dogg Speaks Out After Drakeo the Ruler’s Stabbing Death: ‘I’m Praying for Peace in Hip-Hop’

Snoop Dogg is “praying for peace in hip-hop” following the stabbing death of rapper Drakeo the Ruler at a Los Angeles music festival on Saturday (Dec. 18). Snoop, who was scheduled to perform at Saturday’s Once Upon a Time in LA at the Banc of California and Exposition Park, took to social media the following day to share his perspective on the tragic evening and offer his condolences to the late rapper’s loved ones.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hiphop-n-more.com

Compton Rapper & YG Associate Slim 400 Shot and Killed in L.A.

Compton rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in L.A. After multiple people reported the news, the unfortunate news has now been confirmed by TMZ. Slim 400 was a close associate of YG’s and collaborated several times with the Def Jam star. Slim was gunned down Wednesday night in Inglewood but at this time, there is no clarity how the incident happened and if there are any suspects.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Concert#Drakeo The Ruler#Billboard#Los Angeles Times#Instagram#Yg#The Game#The Associated Press#Lapd#The Truth Hurts
The Independent

Police shoot dead 14-year-old girl in store dressing room while opening fire in pursuit of assault suspect

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed by police who opened fire on a Los Angeles department store while pursuing a suspect.The girl, whose name has not been released, was killed just before noon on Thursday while she was in a dressing room at a Burlington store in the San Fernando Valley’s North Hollywood neighbourhood.Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrived at the store responding a call about a male suspect accused of assaulting a woman with a deadly weapon, Captain Stacy Spell told a news conference.Mr Spell said police began firing when they saw the suspect engaged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Rapper Slim 400 dead at 33: Gunned down in Los Angeles

Slim 400, a rising star in the West Coast hip-hop scene, has died of a fatal gunshot wound in California. He was 33. The Compton-raised rapper was gunned down Wednesday night in Inglewood city south of Los Angeles, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ. No details about what ignited the deadly encounter — or how many suspects were involved — have been released.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HollywoodLife

Drakeo The Ruler: 5 Things About The Rapper Dead At 28

Drakeo The Ruler, a rapper famous on the California hip hop scene, died at the age of 28 after being stabbed in a fight near a concert in Los Angeles. Drakeo The Ruler has tragically died at the age of 28 after being stabbed during an altercation near the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on December 18. The rapper, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, had reportedly performed at the “Once Upon a Time in L.A.” concert, where Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent were also scheduled to appear. After paramedics responded to reports of a stabbing around 8:40pm, according to the Los Angeles Times, Drakeo was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Drakeo The Ruler Affiliate, K7 The Finesser, Says YG Set Up Attack & Stabbing

The days following Drakeo The Ruler's stabbing death in Los Angeles have brought multiple theories to light from those closest to the rapper. We heard from his mother earlier this week, who said that her son was "rushed" by forty to sixty people the moment YG walked into the backstage area. In a video showing the fight before Drakeo was stabbed in the neck, many people could be seen wearing 4Hunnid merchandise, which is YG's brand. Now, Drakeo's affiliate, rapper K7 The Finesser, is claiming that he thinks YG set up the attack on the late 28-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy